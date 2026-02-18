RockHounds Release 2026 Promo Schedule

Published on February 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas -The RockHounds will begin their 2026 campaign at home for the second consecutive season. Thursday, April 2 will kick off the 54th franchise season.

The RockHounds look to take the fan experience up another notch with new promotions such as pre-game live music on Friday nights, special events every month including Banana Ball, and a VIP experience for children 12 and under as they introduce Rocky's Kids Club presented by Rudy's BBQ.

New theme nights coming to the Ballpark include Y2K Night (April 4), Mardi Gras Weekend (April 17/18), Oilfield Appreciation (June 12/13), World Soccer Weekend (June 26/27), and AugtoberFest (August 28/29).

Fan Favorite themes return including Hawaiian Weekend (May 15/16), Military Appreciation (May 29/30), Christmas in July (July 10/11), Throwback Weekend (July 31/Aug 1), and First Responders Weekend (September 11/12).

Make note of two important Thursday games, April 30, the first 500 fans through the gate will receive a Boot Mug that serves as a token for discounted drinks on Tuesday games. July 30 is Throwback Thursday, where all tickets will be priced like we're back in the late 90s, it's a deal you don't want to miss!

Furry friends are welcome back to their favorite park this season, Bark in the Park will make its return on two early season nights: April 15 and April 29.

Fans can expect a new and exciting lineup of daily promotions for 2026. Starting off the week with 2-for-Tuesdays, where you can buy one ticket and get the next ticket free. Weenies and White Claw Wednesdays will follow where you can enjoy $2.00 off hot dogs and $6.00 White Claws. A couple of classics make their return to the ballpark as Thirsty ThursdayTM and Saturday Fireworks will remain the same in 2026. Giveaways will still be an attraction for Friday night games, but arrive early to enjoy pre-game live music leading up to first pitch.

Brunch at the Ballpark presented by Aggreko returns!. With the purchase of the ticket package, you will receive a ticket to the game, all-you-can-eat brunch and bottomless Mimosas on select Sundays. All Sundays will still serve as Family Sunday, where you can buy 5 tickets for $25 from Saturday's Midland Reporter-Telegram, free ice cream scoop at the gates, and kids run the bases following the game.

Rocky's Kids Club days will also take place on select Sundays, where members will receive exclusive giveaways and VIP experiences, want to join in on the fun? Register kids 12 years and younger here.

While single-game tickets don't go on sale until Monday, February 23, fans can purchase before then with our Flex Plan Options.

Read more about our Season Tickets and Group Outings or inquire by phone at 432-520-2255.

2026 Daily Promotions:

2 for Tuesdays: 2 for 1 tickets, concessions and merch specials

Weenies and White Claw Wednesday: $2.00 off hot dogs, $6.00 White Claws

Thirsty ThursdayTM: Discount on all beverages, $5.50 all draft and canned beer

Friday Giveaways & Live Music: Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, pre-game live music leading up to first pitch, kids run the bases following the game

Saturday Fireworks: Post-game fireworks show, theme nights

Family Sunday: 5 tickets for $25 from Saturday's MRT ad, ice cream at the front gate, kids run the bases following the game

Brunch at the Ballpark dates: April 19, May 17, June 14, July 12, August 9, September 13

2026 Theme Nights & Giveaways:

Thursday, April 2: Opening Night, Schedule Magnet presented by Bill Williams Tire Center and Schedule T-Shirt presented by Baker Hughes

Friday, April 3: Gage Jump Shirsey

Tuesday, April 14: Copa de la DiversiónTM - You're invited to Rocky's Carne Asada

Wednesday, April 15: Bark at the Park

Thursday, April 16: Budwesier 150th Anniversary - Clydesdales

Friday, April 17: Mardi Gras Weekend, Adult Mardi Gras Jersey presented by Delek

Saturday, April 18: Mardi Gras Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, April 19: Brunch at the Ballpark, Kids Club Day

Tuesday, April 28: Education Day (11am first pitch)

Wednesday, April 29: Bark in the Park

Thursday, April 30: Boot Mug Giveaway - first 500 fans, will receive drink discounts every Tuesday

Friday, May 1: Copa de la DiversiónTM, Rally Towel presented by WB Liquors

Saturday, May 2: Copa de la DiversiónTM - Cinco De May Weekend, post-game fireworks

Tuesday, May 12: Education Day (11am first pitch)

Friday, May 15: Hawaiian Weekend, Brim Straw Hat presented by Rexel

Saturday, May 16, Hawaiian Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, May 17: Brunch at the Ballpark, Kids Club Day

Thursday, May 28: College Night

Friday, May 29: Military Weekend, Adult Jersey presented by Texas Burger and M&M Mechanical

Saturday, May 30: Military Weekend, post-game fireworks

Thursday, June 11: Copa de la DiversiónTM - Low Rider Night

Friday, June 12: Oilfield Appreciation Weekend, Trucker Hat presented by Texas Ford Dealers and Stallion Oilfield Services

Saturday, June 13: Oilfield Appreciation Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, June 14: Brunch at the Ballpark

Friday, June 26: World Soccer Weekend, Soccer Jersey presented by Texas Burger

Saturday, June 27: World Soccer Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, June 28, Kids Club Day

Thursday, July 2: Banana Ball

Friday, July 3: Banana Ball

Saturday, July 4: Banana Ball

Friday, July 10: Christmas in July, Ugly Christmas Shirt

Saturday, July 11: Christmas in July, post-game fireworks

Sunday, July 12: Brunch at the Ballpark, Kids Club Day

Thursday, July 30: Throwback Thursday - 1998 pricing for tickets!

Friday, July 31: Throwback Weekend, Throwback Adult Jersey presented by Texas Ford Dealers and Rogers Ford

Saturday, August 1: Throwback Weekend, Cancer Awareness, post-game fireworks

Thursday, August 6: Copa de la DiversiónTM - Dia De Los Muertos / "Day of the Dead"

Friday, August 7: Back to School Weekend, Insulated Lunch Bag presented by Rosa's Cafe

Saturday, August 8: Back to School Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, August 9: Brunch at the Ballpark, Kids Club Day

Friday, August 28: AugtoberFest, Nick Kurtz Bobblehead

Saturday, August 29: AugtoberFest, post-game fireworks

Thursday, September 10: Copa de la DiversiónTM - Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Friday, September 11: First Responders Weekend, post-game fireworks, 25th Anniversary 9/11 Jersey presented by OXY

Saturday, September 12: First Responders Weekend, post-game fireworks

Sunday, September 13: Fan Appreciation Day, Brunch at the Ballpark, Kids Club Day, Playing Card Giveaway

Promotional dates, giveaways, quantities are subject to change. Visit Promotions | RockHounds to stay updated throughout the season.







