Williams Earns First Win; Squires Homers Again in 4-1 Win Thursday
Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, AR -- Henry Williams (1-0) earned his first win of the season while Brett Squires blasted his third homer of the year as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-2) defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4) Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.
The Sod Poodles got on the board first with a run in the second inning, but after being held hitless through three, the Naturals struck in the fourth. Sam Kulasingam doubled to left, and Squires blasted his third home run of the season to deep center field, giving the Nats a 2-1 edge. The long ball traveled 435 feet.
NWA plated another run in the fourth to take a 3-1 advantage and extended their lead in the seventh when Carson Roccaforte doubled to right and, with one out, scored when Kulasingam singled to center.
Williams tossed 5.2 innings while holding the Sod Poodles to one run on seven hits, striking out four. Chase Jesse earned a hold after 2.1 scoreless frames in relief with a pair of strikeouts. Zachary Cawyer (1) earned the save with a seamless ninth, adding a strikeout to his line.
The Naturals and Sod Poodles continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 2.25) makes his second start of the season for the Nats. Fans can get their tickets for this weekend's games at NWANaturals.com
Fans can watch all the action on MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and for free with the Bally Live Sports app. Additionally, fans can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on www.NWANaturals.com or on the MiLB app.
Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Williams Earns First Win; Squires Homers Again in 4-1 Win Thursday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Eagen Fans Seven in Amarillo Defeat at Northwest Arkansas - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Fitz-Gerald and Hawks Power Travs Past Surge - Arkansas Travelers
- Spain Homers, But Wind Surge Fall to Travelers 5-2 - Wichita Wind Surge
- Diamond Baseball Holdings Bringing Home Run Dugout Batting Bays to Equity Bank Park - Wichita Wind Surge
- Drillers to Host Arkansas on April 14-19 at ONEOK Field - Tulsa Drillers
- Hooks Snatch Marathon Win over Missions - San Antonio Missions
- Hooks Win in 11 - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Kulasingam & Roccaforte Homer in Naturals' 10-6 Loss - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Frisco Falls to Midland in First 2026 Loss - Frisco RoughRiders
- Sod Poodles Slug Their Way to First Win of 2026 - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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Other Recent Northwest Arkansas Naturals Stories
- Williams Earns First Win; Squires Homers Again in 4-1 Win Thursday
- Kulasingam & Roccaforte Homer in Naturals' 10-6 Loss
- Eight-Run Seventh Propels NWA to Victory in Home Opener
- Squires Homers, Drives in Three RBI in 9-3 Win to Take Series
- Naturals Outlast Surge in 2-1 Win Friday