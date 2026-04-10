Williams Earns First Win; Squires Homers Again in 4-1 Win Thursday

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR -- Henry Williams (1-0) earned his first win of the season while Brett Squires blasted his third homer of the year as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-2) defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles (1-4) Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Sod Poodles got on the board first with a run in the second inning, but after being held hitless through three, the Naturals struck in the fourth. Sam Kulasingam doubled to left, and Squires blasted his third home run of the season to deep center field, giving the Nats a 2-1 edge. The long ball traveled 435 feet.

NWA plated another run in the fourth to take a 3-1 advantage and extended their lead in the seventh when Carson Roccaforte doubled to right and, with one out, scored when Kulasingam singled to center.

Williams tossed 5.2 innings while holding the Sod Poodles to one run on seven hits, striking out four. Chase Jesse earned a hold after 2.1 scoreless frames in relief with a pair of strikeouts. Zachary Cawyer (1) earned the save with a seamless ninth, adding a strikeout to his line.

The Naturals and Sod Poodles continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch at Arvest Ballpark. LHP Frank Mozzicato (0-0, 2.25) makes his second start of the season for the Nats. Fans can get their tickets for this weekend's games at NWANaturals.com

Fans can watch all the action on MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and for free with the Bally Live Sports app. Additionally, fans can listen to the radio call with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, on www.NWANaturals.com or on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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