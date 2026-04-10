Fitz-Gerald and Hawks Power Travs Past Surge

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Hunter Fitz-Gerald homered and drove in three runs while Ryan Hawks struck out eight over five innings of one-run ball leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 5-2 win over the Wichita Wind Surge on Thursday night. Fitz-Gerald put the Travs on top in the first with a clutch two out, two-run single. He would add a solo homer in the sixth inning. Hawks dealt five strong innings striking out eight with no walks and earned the win. Jason Ruffcorn and Jimmy Kingsbury each worked a pair of innings to close it out with Kingsbury not allowing a runner.

Moments That Mattered

* Down early, the Travs mounted a two-out rally in the first to load the bases and Fitz-Gerald paid it off with a single up the middle.

* Hawks preserved a two-run lead in the fifth working around a lead off single by inducing an inning ending double play.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 2-3, run, HR, 3 RBI

* RHP Ryan Hawks: Win, 5 IP, 5 H, R, 8 K, 79 pitches

News and Notes

* The eight strikeouts for Hawks matched his career high, done twice previously.

* Four different Travelers have homered in the first three home games of the season.

The series continues Friday night with LH Kade Anderson (0-0, 0.00) making the start for Arkansas against RH Sam Armstrong (0-1, 6.00). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. It is a Fireworks Friday. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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