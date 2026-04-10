Spain Homers, But Wind Surge Fall to Travelers 5-2

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (2-4) dropped the third game of a six-game road series, falling 5-2 to the Arkansas Travelers (2-4) on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park behind five innings of one-run ball from Arkansas starter Ryan Hawks.

Wichita allowed just five hits but only scored two runs on six hits of their own. Andrew Cossetti led the offense with a multi-hit performance, and Garrett Spain hit his first home run as a member of the Wind Surge. Ben Ross extended his hitting streak to six games with a double in the third, while Kyle DeBarge recorded a hit to extend his on-base streak to six games to begin his Double-A career.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita struck first on the opening pitch of the game when DeBarge singled to left field and advanced to second on a stolen base. Hendry Mendez brought him home on a fielder's choice to give the Wind Surge a 1-0 lead.

Arkansas responded in the bottom of the first, loading the bases with a single and two walks before plating two runs on a two-out, two-strike single up the middle to take a 2-1 lead.

The Travelers added another run in the second after a runner advanced on a wild pitch and later scored on a ground-rule double, extending the lead to 3-1.

Wichita threatened in the sixth, drawing back-to-back walks and advancing both runners on a throwing error but failed to score.

Arkansas extended its lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run but Wichita answered in the seventh when Spain launched a solo home run of his own to right field, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

The Travelers added an insurance run in the eighth on a double and an RBI fielder's choice to make it 5-2. Wichita was unable to rally in the ninth.

HIGHLIGHTS

DeBarge extended his on-base streak to six games.

Ross recorded a hit in each of the first six games of the season.

Cossetti recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

Spain hit his first home run of the year.

STAT OF THE DAY

390 - Spain's home run traveled 390 feet to right field.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.