Drillers to Host Arkansas on April 14-19 at ONEOK Field

Published on April 9, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, April 14 to open a six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Affiliate). The series will be played over six consecutive days and will run through Sunday, April 19.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the two division rivals, and the first of two visits to ONEOK Field this season for the Travelers.

The series will open with an afternoon game that will begin at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, April 14. The four games that will be played from Wednesday through Saturday (April 15-18) will all start at 7:00 p.m. with the series finale on Sunday, April 19 set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

The home stand opens with the afternoon contest in order to accommodate the return of Bedlam Baseball to downtown Tulsa. Following the Drillers and Travelers meeting earlier in the day, the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet at ONEOK Field that evening for the first time since 2022 with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the Bedlam game can be purchased.

Other promotions in the Drillers home stand will include a Jackie Robinson Drillers Jersey giveaway on Jackie Robinson Day on Wednesday, April 15.

That event will be followed by a Josue De Paula bobblehead giveaway and Go Green Night on Thursday, April 16. De Paula is ranked as the top prospect in the Dodgers minor league system.

The promotions for the three weekend games will be headlined by consecutive nights of Fireworks Shows. News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks will follow the game on April 17, while NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday on April 18 will feature another Fireworks Show and the Drillers rebranding as the Tulsa Chicken Dancers.

The home stand will conclude on April 19 with the first Family FUNday Sunday of the season. There will be an on-field skills clinic with the Drillers players prior to the game, and the first 500 kids will receive Hornsby Building Block Figures upon entrance. Kids who stick around will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game courtesy of Delta Dental

The Drillers and Travelers met 18 times last season with each team winning 9 games. Tulsa was 5-1 in six matchups at ONEOK Field.

Individual tickets for all six games against the Travs, and any other games this season, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

April 14-19 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, April 14 First Pitch at 12:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL

It's the first of six midweek, day games at ONEOK Field this season. Come out and enjoy an extended lunch and watch some baseball under the sun. Day baseball is made possible by Regent Bank and 103.3 The Eagle. This game is not a $2 Tuesday.

HORNSBY'S ANTI-BULLYING & FINANCIAL FUN PREGAME SHOWS

For all kids in attendance, Hornsby and the Tulsa Health Department will present his pregame anti-bullying program in front of the Field Reserved sections. In addition, Regent Bank will also be in attendance to present the importance of financial responsibility with their fun money quiz.

Wednesday, April 15 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

JACKIE ROBINSON NIGHT

The Drillers will honor the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson. The entire team will be wearing special jerseys that will all feature Jackie's number 42. In addition, Jackie Robinson video clips will be played on the video board throughout the game. This is not a Bark in the Park & $3 White Claw night.

JACKIE ROBINSON JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Jackie Robinson Jersey courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

TITO'S VODKA PREGAME

For every game this season, Tito's is the official sponsor of pregame, will get the game started, as fans can enjoy Tito's double drinks for the price of a single at all stadium bars until first pitch!

Thursday, April 16 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY / GO "GREEN" NIGHT

We continue the home stand with the first Thirsty Thursday of 2026! Fans will be able to enjoy $3 selected 16-ounce domestic beers, $3 souvenir cup sodas and $4 Celsius Energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. It is also Go Green Night and the Drillers will be wearing green jerseys on the field. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by The M.e.t., FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

JOSUE DE PAULA GO "GREEN" BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a Josue De Paula Go "Green" Bobblehead, courtesy of The M.e.t.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket to enjoy $1 selected 12 ounce beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard on these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 116. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

GO "GREEN" JERSEY AUCTION

The Drillers will wear special-edition "Go Green" jerseys during the game, and fans will have the chance to go home with one by participating in our online auction during the game. The online auction will be HERE and will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it, and proceeds from the auction will benefit The M.e.t.

Friday, April 17 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate the start of the weekend with a huge Friday Night Fireworks Show courtesy of Don Thornton Cadillac, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits.

Saturday, April 18 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS / TULSA CHICKEN DANCERS NIGHT

It's the second night of back-to-back fireworks on Grand Slam Saturday presented by Service Experts of Tulsa, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5! It will also be the return of Tulsa Chicken Dancers night as the Drillers will don the Chicken Dancers jerseys and hats to celebrate the #1 voted Oktoberfest in the country! Many activities will include a wiener dog race, a stein holding competition and lots of chicken dancing!

CHICKEN DANCERS JERSEY AUCTION

The Drillers will wear special-edition Chicken Dancer jerseys during the game, and fans will have the chance to go home with one by participating in our online auction during the game. The online auction will be HERE and will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it, and proceeds from the auction will benefit the Drillers Foundation.

Sunday, April 19 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with the first Family FUNday Sunday of the season! All kids, ages 12 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

HORNSBY BUILDING BLOCK TOY GIVEAWAY

The first 500 kids, who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a 500-piece Hornsby Building Block Toy, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S SKILLS CLINIC

Prior to the game, all youth baseball and softball players are invited to participate in the Youth Baseball Skills Clinic courtesy of Delta Dental. The Tulsa World First Base Gate will open at 11:30 a.m. so young players can go on the field from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and learn baseball skills from the Drillers. All other gates will open at noon.







Texas League Stories from April 9, 2026

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