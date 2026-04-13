Series Finale Goes Extras as Arkansas Falls Just Short

Published on April 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Despite taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, the Arkansas Travelers ended up falling in 11 innings to the Wichita Wind Surge, 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. After taking a two-run lead, the Travs saw Wichita score in the eighth and ninth innings to tie and force extra innings. Each team tallied in the 10th before the Wind Surge scored the decisive runs in the top of the 11th. J.T. Arruda led the Travs offense with a perfect game going 3-3 with a walk. Starting pitcher Adam Leverett did not allow a hit over shutout innings while striking out eight and walking just one.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita tied the game with two out in the ninth inning on a single by Billy Amick.

* Arkansas tied the game in the bottom of the 10th and had the winning run at third base with none out. The first out came on a strikeout and then after an intentional walk, a double play ended the inning and kept the game going.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS J.T. Arruda: 3-3, BB

* LF Blake Rambusch: 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

* RHP Adam Leverett: 5 IP, BB, 8 K, 66/47 pitches

News and Notes

* Hunter Fitz-Gerald homered for the third time in the series.

* Wichita did not have a hit until one out in the eighth inning.

* Arkansas used a position player (Rambusch) to pitch the 11th inning.

After a day off Monday, the Travs are in Tulsa on Tuesday to start a six game series with RH Michael Morales (0-1, 6.00) making the start. First pitch is set for 12:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from April 12, 2026

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