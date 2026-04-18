Soddies Outlasts RoughRiders for Second Straight Win in Extras

Published on April 17, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-9) defeated the Frisco RoughRiders (7-6), 6-5, in 10 innings on Friday night at HODGETOWN. In a game full of twists and turns, some big plays late proved to be the difference.

Leandro Lopez, the No. 14 ranked prospect in the Rangers farm system, allowed his first earned runs of the season when Angel Ortiz launched his first home run of the year in the second inning, a no-doubt two-run shot to right field. Ashton Izzi turned in another strong start at HODGETOWN to open the year, but Keyber Rodriguez and Keith Jones II got to him in the fourth, hitting back-to-back solo home runs on two consecutive pitches to tie the game at 2-2.

The Sod Poodles would immediately respond in the home half of the fourth, regaining the lead on a Druw Jones single that plated Gavin Conticello. Amarillo tacked on with some gutsy baserunning, pulling off a double steal with runners on the corners to go back up by two.

Just as they did in the fourth, both teams traded blows in the seventh inning. Frisco tied the game by hanging a crooked number, doing so with an RBI groundout by Danyer Cueva and RBI single by Jake Snider. A sac fly from Cristofer Torin gave the Soddies the lead back after the seventh inning stretch, which would be short-lived.

After retiring the first two batters he faced in the eighth inning, Amarillo reliever Logan Mercado allowed the next two hitters to reach. He did enough to put away Julian Brock in the next at-bat, but Adrian De Leon couldn't corral strike three as it trickled to the backstop, allowing Jones II to score the tying run.

Despite getting the go-ahead runs in scoring position in the bottom of the eighth and top of the ninth, neither team could cash in. Eric Loomis and Jonathan Brand combined to hold the Sod Poodles in check in the ninth, sending the game to extras for a second straight night. Frisco opted for some small ball against Alfred Morillo in the top of the tenth, getting a runner to third with one out. The Amarillo reliever bent but did not break, holding the Riders scoreless.

Needing just one run, a productive flyout by Manuel Pena moved the winning run 90 feet from home with one away. One batter later, Ben McLaughlin hit a perfectly placed grounder in the hole on the right side of the infield, making the Soddies walk-off winners for the second night in a row.

POSTGAME NOTES

GOTTA K THEM ALL: Soddies starter Ashton Izzi set a new high in strikeouts for his time with Amarillo with seven tonight...it matches the most by a Sod Poodles pitcher in a game this season, joining starters Daniel Eagen and Josh Grosz.

ANGELS IN THE OUTFIELD: Angel Ortiz did a little bit of everything in Friday's game, finishing a triple shy of the cycle in a 3-for-4 night...he also stole home on a double steal in the fourth inning for one of his two swiped bags and recorded an outfield assist by gunning down the go-ahead run at home for the final out of the ninth.







Texas League Stories from April 17, 2026

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