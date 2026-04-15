Mendez Powers Wind Surge to 18-6 Rout of Cardinals

Published on April 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (5-5) opened a six-game series with an 18-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals (4-6) on Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park, matching a franchise record for runs scored.

Wichita erupted for 18 runs on 14 hits, with eight different players recording a hit and five posting multi-hit games. Hendry Mendez led the way with two home runs, including a grand slam, and a triple, finishing with six RBIs. Kala'i Rosario added a home run and four RBIs, while Ben Ross, Billy Amick and Ricardo Olivar each recorded multi-hit performances.

On the mound, C.J. Culpepper delivered four scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six. The bullpen followed with strong outings, as Alejandro Hidalgo struck out four in a scoreless appearance and Spencer Bengard added 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first Double-A win.

THE RUNDOWN

Wichita jumped out early in the first inning when Kyle DeBarge led off with a double off the wall. Ben Ross followed with a walk, and Rosario drove in the game's first run with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Billy Amick's pop-up was lost in the sun, allowing another run to score, and Garrett Spain capped the frame with an RBI triple. Wichita led 3-0 after one.

Culpepper set the tone on the mound, striking out three through two no-hit innings.

The Wind Surge broke the game open in the second. Olivar led off with a single, and after two walks loaded the bases, Mendez launched a grand slam to left field for his first home run of the season, extending the lead to 7-0.

Culpepper worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the third, striking out the final batter to preserve his scoreless outing.

Wichita added another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly after Spain walked, stole second and advanced on a groundout to make it 8-0.

The Surge continued to pour it on later in the inning, scoring nine runs on a flurry of hits and walks. Olivar delivered a bases-clearing double, Ross added an RBI single, and Rosario capped the inning with a three-run home run that traveled 446 feet, pushing the lead to 17-0.

Springfield responded in the sixth with six runs, highlighted by a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to 17-6.

Mendez added his second home run of the game in the seventh, a solo shot to extend the lead to 18-6.

Hidalgo closed out the game as Wichita secured the victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita scored 18 runs, tying a franchise record and setting a season high.

The Wind Surge recorded 14 hits, their second double-digit hit performance of the season.

Wichita struck out 14 batters, the seventh time reaching double digits this season.

Ross extended his hitting streak to 10 games and recorded his sixth multi-hit game.

Rosario hit his first home run of the season (446 feet) and recorded four RBIs.

Mendez hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs.

Mendez recorded the first multi-homer game by a Wind Surge player since Sept. 7, 2025.

Amick recorded his fourth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game of the season.

Spain tallied an RBI triple, his fourth extra-base hit in the last five games.

Olivar recorded his first multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game of the season.

Culpepper threw four scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Bengard earned his first Double-A win with a scoreless outing.

Hidalgo recorded his third scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

18 - Wichita matched a franchise record with 18 runs in the victory.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game homestand with game two against the Springfield Cardinals on Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from April 14, 2026

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