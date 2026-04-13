Anderson Takes Home 1st TL Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Kade Anderson was selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for April 6-12 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Anderson authored five shutout frames without allowing a hit on Friday night against Wichita. He struck out 11 and walked only two while combining with three relievers on a two-hit shutout in the Travs victory that night. It was only the second appearance of Anderson's pro career.

Through two starts, Anderson has a 1-0 record and has not allowed a run over nine innings, working around five hits and three walks. He has struck out 17 over those nine innings. The lefty was drafted by Seattle 3rd overall last year out of LSU. He did not pitch professionally after being drafted and made his pro debut, with Arkansas, this season. Last year, he led LSU to a College World Series championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Anderson and the Travs are in Tulsa this week before returning home to host the Corpus Christi Hooks April 21-26 CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park. His next start is scheduled for this Friday night, April 17.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club is celebrating 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from April 13, 2026

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