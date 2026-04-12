Travs Drop Saturday Game
Published on April 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - The Wichita Wind Surge put up a combined 10 runs over the seventh and eighth innings to break a tie and defeat the Arkansas Travelers, 12-5 on Saturday night. The game was tied at two through six innings thanks to great pitching. Ryan Sloan allowed only one earned run over four innings in his second Double-A start. Nick Garcia followed with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Michael Arroyo and Connor Charping each had two hits including a double and Hunter Fitz-Gerald homered in the loss.
Moments That Mattered
* Wichita took the lead in the seventh on a wild pitch and then added another run on a Ben Ross RBI hit.
* Arkansas threatened to answer in the bottom of the inning by loading the bases with two out but a strikeout stymied the threat.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Michael Arroyo: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI
* RHP Ryan Sloan: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 4 K
News and Notes
* Fitz-Gerald homered for the second time in the series.
* The attendance of 5,215 was the biggest of the season so far.
The series wraps up on Sunday with RH Adam Leverett (0-0, 2.25) making the start for Arkansas against RH Ty Langenberg (0-1, 2.70). First pitch is set for 1:35 pm. There is a free kids clinic pregame at noon and kids run the bases after the game. It is also a Family Sunday and Military Appreciation Day. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Drillers Pick up Fourth Straight Win in Springfield - Tulsa Drillers
- Dickerson Walk-Off Secures Series Win for Naturals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Drop Saturday Game - Arkansas Travelers
- Spain Drives in Five as Wind Surge Erupt for 12-5 Win over Travelers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tulsa Tops Springfield on Saturday - Springfield Cardinals
- Back-And-Forth Battle Ends in Naturals Walk-Off over Soddies - Amarillo Sod Poodles
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