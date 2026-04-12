RoughRiders Fall in Eleven Innings to RockHounds

Published on April 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell just short in eleven innings, losing 7-6 to the Midland RockHounds on Saturday night at Riders Field.

Frisco (5-3) scored in the first inning for the third-straight night with an RBI groundout from John Taylor for a 1-0 lead. Behind two big innings, Midland (6-2) grabbed a 5-1 lead against Riders starter Dylan MacLean, who could not finish the fourth. Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Leo De Vries and Tommy White combined for six hits against Frisco's lefty.

It took until the late innings, but the RoughRiders worked their way back on two big home runs. Ian Moller mashed a three-run bomb over the left-center field wall in the seventh inning and John Taylor tied the game at five as the first batter in the bottom of the ninth. Taylor's homer was the first of his Double-A career.

After the two teams traded single runs in the tenth, with Frisco's coming on an RBI single from Dylan Dreiling off Shohei Tomioka (1-0), the game went to eleven. Midland scored a run on a bloop from Brennan Milone against Eric Loomis (0-1) and Stevie Emanuels earned his second save by stranding Frisco's potential tying run at third.

Notes to Know:

Dreiling had his second three-hit game of the series and now has eight total in the five games. It was his third multi-hit game of the week.

Danyer Cueva entered the game for Keyber Rodriguez, who left with an apparent injury, and the 21-year-old had the first two hits of his Double-A career.

Both Jonathan Brand (2.1 IP) and Austin Roberts (2.2 IP) provided valuable length out of the Riders' bullpen and neither allowed an earned run.

The RoughRiders will hand the ball to RHP David Davalillo (0-0, 0.00) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m., looking to salvage a series split against Midland RHP Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang (0-0, -.--).

It will be the first of three Throwback Sundays of the year, where the Riders will wear retro jerseys on the field and hand out an Elvis Andrus Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Classic Chevrolet of Grapevine.







Texas League Stories from April 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.