Tulsa Tops Springfield on Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals lost on Saturday night 5-3 at the hands of the Tulsa Drillers. The Los Angeles Dodger affiliate has won four straight over Springfield heading into Sunday.

DECISIONS:

W:Wyatt Crowell (1-0)

L: Mason Molina (0-1)

SV: Lucas Wepf (1)

NOTES:

Springfield starter Mason Molina came within one strikeout of matching a career-high. His final line: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

Jon Jon Gazdar tallied the only extra base hit of the night for the Cardinals, a double. He finished with a three hit game.

Twice, Miguel Ugueto brought home a run with a groundout.

Mason Burns, Austin Love and Ryan Murphy combined for four innings, giving up just one unearned run out of the bullpen.

UP NEXT:

Sunday, April 12 at 1:15 PM vs Tulsa Drillers

RHP Brandt Thompson (1-0, 2.70) vs RHP Payton Martin (0-1, 40.50)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live

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Texas League Stories from April 11, 2026

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