Tulsa Tops Springfield on Saturday
Published on April 11, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals lost on Saturday night 5-3 at the hands of the Tulsa Drillers. The Los Angeles Dodger affiliate has won four straight over Springfield heading into Sunday.
DECISIONS:
W:Wyatt Crowell (1-0)
L: Mason Molina (0-1)
SV: Lucas Wepf (1)
NOTES:
Springfield starter Mason Molina came within one strikeout of matching a career-high. His final line: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
Jon Jon Gazdar tallied the only extra base hit of the night for the Cardinals, a double. He finished with a three hit game.
Twice, Miguel Ugueto brought home a run with a groundout.
Mason Burns, Austin Love and Ryan Murphy combined for four innings, giving up just one unearned run out of the bullpen.
UP NEXT:
Sunday, April 12 at 1:15 PM vs Tulsa Drillers
RHP Brandt Thompson (1-0, 2.70) vs RHP Payton Martin (0-1, 40.50)
Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live
Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, Kids Run the Bases
Texas League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Karpathios Walks-it-Off to Give Missions Their First Home Win - San Antonio Missions
- Drillers Pick up Fourth Straight Win in Springfield - Tulsa Drillers
- Dickerson Walk-Off Secures Series Win for Naturals - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Drop Saturday Game - Arkansas Travelers
- Spain Drives in Five as Wind Surge Erupt for 12-5 Win over Travelers - Wichita Wind Surge
- Tulsa Tops Springfield on Saturday - Springfield Cardinals
- Back-And-Forth Battle Ends in Naturals Walk-Off over Soddies - Amarillo Sod Poodles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.