Wind Surge Blanked by Travelers, Limited to Two Hits in 5-0 Loss

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Wichita Wind Surge (2-5) dropped the fourth game of a six-game road series, falling 5-0 to the Arkansas Travelers (3-4) on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park as Arkansas starter Kade Anderson struck out 11 over five no-hit innings. The 21-year-old Anderson, a 2025 first round selection from LSU earned his first professional win in his second pro start.

Wichita's offense was overpowered throughout the night, striking out 19 times, the most in franchise history. The Wind Surge did not record a hit until the sixth inning, when Ben Ross singled to extend his hitting streak to seven games to open the season. Ross accounted for two of Wichita's five baserunners in the loss.

Right-handers Alejandro Hidalgo and Spencer Bengard provided bright spots in relief, each delivering scoreless outings. Hidalgo struck out all six batters he faced over two innings.

THE RUNDOWN

Sam Armstrong got the start and looked sharp early, striking out two in a perfect first inning as the game remained scoreless.

After trading scoreless frames, Armstrong worked out of trouble in the third. Arkansas put runners in scoring position with a walk and a single, but Armstrong induced weak contact to escape the inning unscathed.

The Travelers broke through in the fourth with a leadoff double that later scored on an RBI single. Arkansas added two more runs on a bases-loaded knock later in the inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas extended its lead in the sixth with a two run RBI double after a leadoff single and a walk, making it 5-0.

Wichita was unable to generate offense late, as the Travelers secured the shutout victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wichita struck out 19 times, tied for the most in franchise history.

Arkansas starter Kade Anderson struck out the Surge 11 times, tied for the most from an opposing starter with Gavin Stone (June 18, 2022 at Tulsa)

The Wind Surge pitching staff recorded 14 strikeouts, the fourth time this season reaching double digits.

Ross extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Hidalgo struck out all six batters he faced in two scoreless innings.

Bengard made his Double-A debut with a scoreless outing.

STAT OF THE DAY

6 - RHP Alejandro Hidalgo recorded a scoreless appearance in relief, fanning all six batters he faced.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their six-game road series against the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Dickey-Stephens Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.

The Wind Surge return home Tuesday for a six game set vs Springfield.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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