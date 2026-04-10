11 Walks Bite Flying Chanclas as Hooks Take Another Win

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The Corpus Christi Hooks (3-3) poured it on the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (1-5) early and never looked back. Chanclas pitchers walked 11 Hooks en route to their defeat and could never get rolling offensively despite some late game efforts. However, it was too little too late as the Flying Chanclas lost at home 10-3.

The Corpus Christi Hooks blitzed Flying Chanclas starter Victor Lizarraga with seven runs to begin the third contest between the rivals. The lead opened up after a balk sent Joseph Sullivan to score during a Will Bush at bat. The Hooks had three hits in the first and reached base off of five Lizzaraga walks as he was unable to escape the first inning.

Left-handed Flying Chanclas pitcher Fernando Sanchez closed out the first with a ground out and line out to stop the bleeding. He then followed with a dominant showing on the mound with five strikeouts across the next two innings to keep the Hooks at bay. Although Sanchez was able to keep any further damage to a minimum, the Ciudad Obregon native allowed four walks that allowed a Garret Guillemette RBI single for the Hooks to extend their lead 8-0 in the third.

Corpus Christi's offense helped starter James Hicks remain cool and collected to prevent any Chanclas from flying around the field with six strikeouts through five innings. Shortstop Carson Tucker and Kai Roberts showed a glimmer of hope early on with a base hit by Tucker in the third, the team's first, and then Roberts took an extra base off of a Yamal Encarnacion error, but Hicks danced around it to keep the Chanclas scoreless.

Johan Moreno emulated Sanchez's pitching performance with three strikeouts of his own, but not without a price to pay allowing Encarnacion to bloop one over to right field to record his third RBI on the day for the Hooks to extend their lead 9-0.

Tirso Ornelas was a bright spot on the day for the Flying Chanclas as the 26-year-old was able to break his 1-8 cold streak by bashing one over the right field wall of The Wolff in what has been a hotspot for homers in this series.

Two late runs were salvaged by San Antonio with some help from a Braedon Karpathios RBI triple and a Kai Murphy single. With a depleted bullpen, Chanclas catcher Chris Sargent Jr. took the mound for a pair of innings. Sargent Jr. helped bridge the gap to the end of the game, although he did give up an Encarnacion home run to put the final nail in the coffin of a 10-3 San Antonio loss.

Up Next:

The Missions and Hooks continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Righty Miguel Mendez goes for San Antonio (0-0, 2.45) while righty Brandon McPherson (0-1, 6.75) starts for the Hooks. Tomorrow is the first jersey giveaway of the season, courtesy of McCombs Ford West. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Rey Feo themed jersey. Gates open at 6 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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