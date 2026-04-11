Cards Drop Third Straight in Series

Published on April 10, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals fell at the hands of the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night 5-2. The Cards we're being no-hit into the seventh inning before a late rally was stopped short.

DECISIONS:

W: Patrick Copen (2-0)

L: Braden Davis (0-1)

NOTES:

Springfield didn't tally their first hit until the bottom of the seventh when Travis Honeyman singled off Patrick Copen.

The Cardinals didn't score their first run until the bottom of the eighth when Noah Mendlinger scored on an error.

Springfield tallied a run in the bottom of the ninth an brought the tying run to the plate but failed to capitalize further.

Springfield starter and #27 St. Louis prospect Braden Davis struck out eight in his Hammons Field debut: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, BB, 8 K.

UP NEXT:

Saturday, April 11 at 6:05 PM vs Tulsa Drillers

LHP Mason Molina (0-0, 1.80) vs LHP Wyatt Crowell (0-0, 0.00)

Radio: Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, springfieldcardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, KY3 (Local)

Championship Weekend, Championship Fireworks presented by 102.1 The Won, Springfield Cardinals Blue and Gray Cap Giveaway (2,000), Championship Gold Specialty Jersey Auction







Texas League Stories from April 10, 2026

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