Travelers 2026 Opening Roster Revealed

Published on March 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







The Arkansas Travelers and parent club Seattle Mariners have announced the Travs opening roster for the 2026 season. The roster has 31 players including 16 pitchers and 15 position players.

Eight of the Mariners top 30 prospects on the MLB.com rankings will open the season with Arkansas including four ranked among the top 65 in baseball overall. The headline players are led by LHP Kade Anderson (#19 overall, Seattle #2), RHP Ryan Sloan (#31 overall, Seattle #3), OF Lazaro Montes (#41 overall, Seattle #4) and INF Michael Arroyo (#65 overall, Seattle #5). Montes and Arroyo played the second half of last season with Arkansas while Anderson will be making his pro debut in his first appearance after being drafted last summer out of LSU. Also ranked among the Mariners top 30 prospects and on the Travs roster are RHP Michael Morales (#16), OF Jared Sundstrom (#17), RHP Charlie Beilenson (#26) and RHP Tyler Cleveland (#27), who all played for Arkansas last season as well.

Cleveland is a native of nearby East End and starred at both Sheridan HS and Central Arkansas before being drafted. He is one of two Travs with a local connection. INF Caleb Cali, a former Arkansas Razorback, is back with the Travelers for a second season as well.

First year Manager Rich Thompson will have an experienced team. 20 of the 31 players played for the Travelers last season and seven others have played at the Double-A level or higher previously in their careers.

In addition to Anderson, Sloan, Morales, Beilenson and Cleveland; other pitchers include returners LHP Peyton Alford, RHP Nick Davila, RHP Jimmy Kingsbury, RHP Stefan Raeth, RHP Jason Ruffcorn and LHP Reid VanScoter as well as newcomers RHP Ryan Hawks and LHP Nico Tellache. And on the hitting side on top of Montes, Arroyo, Sundstrom and Cali; other returning hitters are C Connor Charping, INF Hunter Fitz-Gerald, INF Josh Hood, OF Bill Knight, INF/OF Blake Rambusch, C Nick Raposo and INF Hogan Windish as well as newcomers INF J.T. Arruda, C Aaron McKeithan, INF Charlie Pagliarini and OF Sammy Siani.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The club will celebrate 125 Years of Travs Baseball in 2026, with the home opener set for Tuesday, April 7. For all the latest information with the club and events at the ballpark, log on to travs.com or follow the Travelers on Facebook (/ArkansasTravelers), Instagram (@artravs), Threads (@artravs) and Twitter/X (@artravs). Dickey-Stephens Park is a cashless facility, and the Travelers have a clear bag policy for all events.







Texas League Stories from March 30, 2026

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