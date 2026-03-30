Twins Announce Wind Surge Roster

Published on March 30, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, KS - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Wichita Wind Surge is pleased to announce its 2026 Opening Day Roster, including seven members of the Twins Top 30 Prospects list, courtesy of MLB.com.

The Wind Surge will return 19 players from the team that finished a game out of the postseason with a record of 76-62 in 2025. The 76 wins were the second highest in the Texas League and second highest in franchise history, only trailing the 2022 squad's 78 wins.

The top position player prospects that highlight the Wind Surge Opening Day Roster will be Hendry Mendez (12th ranked prospect per MLB.com), Billy Amick (24), Kyle DeBarge (22), and Kala'i Rosario (29). The top pitching prospects include Ryan Gallagher (19), CJ Culpepper (22), and Jose Olivares (26).

The club will open its sixth season with 17 pitchers, including nine returning Wind Surge arms: RHP Sam Armstrong, RHP Spencer Bengard, RHP Kyle Bischoff, RHP Darren Bowen, RHP Ricky Castro, RHP CJ Culpepper, RHP Ryan Gallagher, RHP Ruddy Gomez. RHP Alejandro Hidalgo, RHP Ty Langenberg, LHP Jaylen Nowlin, RHP Jose Olivares, RHP Mike Paredes, RHP Luis Quinones, RHP Sam Ryan, RHP Logan Whitaker, and RHP Jarret Whorff.

Rounding out the roster, 13 position players will start the year in the ICT, including C Andrew Cossetti, C/OF Ricardo Olivar, and C Ildefonso Ruiz. On the infield the team will have Billy Amick, Kyle DeBarge, Ben Ross, Jake Rucker, and Jose Salas. In the outfield Kala'i Rosario returns after an All-Star season in 2025, alongside Maddux Houghton, Garret Spain, and Hendry Mendez.

Nico Giarratano will be at the helm in his first season managing at the Double-A level. Giarratano led the Florida Complex League Twins last season. Giarratano will work alongside hitting coaches Andrew Cresci and Julian Gonzalez. Stephen Ridings and Jesus Sanchez are the pitching coaches and Chase Carder returns for his fifth year as the baseball technology coordinator.

The Surge open the season at Equity Bank Park on April 2nd vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals). It will be a Thirsty Thursday with postgame fireworks, magnet schedule giveaway and first pitch is at 6:35. The three game set continues on Friday and Saturday at home. Tickets are available at windsurge.com.







Texas League Stories from March 30, 2026

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