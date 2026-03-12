Wind Surge Unveil the Dugout Menu

Published on March 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge are set to open their sixth season at Equity Bank Park in a few weeks and are offering another affordable option for fans to enjoy ballpark food. The new dugout menu features several items that will cost five dollars or less. These items will be available for all 69 home games.

$3.50 Small Popcorn

$4 Rookie Hot Dog

$4 Pretzel Bites - Six Pretzel bites with cheese

$4 Soda - 16 oz soda

$5 Select 12 oz beers available at the grab and go.

The ballpark will continue to feature many other items this season, including many favorites and a few new additions.

"We're excited to introduce our new Dugout Menu, a value-focused lineup of ballpark favorites designed to keep the game affordable for every fan," said Wind Surge General Manager Matt Hamilton. "It's all about making sure families can enjoy great food, great baseball, and great memories at a budget friendly cost."

The Wind Surge daily promotions will continue with two for one tickets with Dillons Card or app on Tuesdays, Wet Nose Wednesdays, Turbo Tubs + Thirsty Thursdays with discounted drinks and $3 16oz beers, Fireworks Friday, Surge Saturdays with giveaways and more each Saturday and Sunday Family Fun Day with pregame catch on the field and postgame kids run the bases.

The Surge open the season at Equity Bank Park on April 2nd at 6:35pm vs the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Tickets are currently on sale at the ballpark or at windsurge.com.







