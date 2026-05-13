RockHounds Community Comes Together for Chris Sims and Family

Published on May 13, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Midland RockHounds News Release







The Midland RockHounds are proud to support Chris Sims and his family through a special series of jersey auctions taking place Wednesday (5/13) through Saturday (5/16) during this week's homestand at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Chris has been a valued part of the Midland community, and during this difficult season of life, our organization wants to help provide support, encouragement, and relief for him and his loved ones. Proceeds from the auctions will go directly toward helping the Sims family with ongoing medical expenses and giving Chris peace of mind as he focuses on his health, his family, and the road ahead.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in silent auctions throughout the week at the ballpark during the RockHounds games, see game times here. By taking part, supporters are not only bidding on unique RockHounds items, but also helping make a meaningful difference for a family that means so much to our community.

We want Chris and his family to know they are not walking through this alone. Baseball is about community, and this is an opportunity for all of us to come together and support one of our own.

Additional information about Chris' story and ways to support the Sims family can be found through the GoFundMe linked below:

Fundraiser for Reagan Sims by_Caity Wigington and Darin and Jill Clements: Peace and Comfort for Chris and Sims Family.

The RockHounds thank all fans, partners, and community members for their generosity and continued support throughout the week.







Texas League Stories from May 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.