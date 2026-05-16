Montes' Blast Carries Travs Past Naturals
Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springdale, AR - Lazaro Montes hit a go-ahead home run on the first pitch of the 9th inning and the Arkansas Travelers went on to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 11-8 on Friday night. The Travs rallied from a four-run deficit early in the game to take a three-run lead only to see the Naturals come back and tie the score. Arkansas pitching struck out 16 in the contest and walked just one. Peyton Alford threw the final two innings scoreless with six strikeouts while working around three hits. Montes, Nick Raposo (3 RBI), Josh Hood (HR, 2 RBI) and Blake Rambusch each had multi-hit games.
Moments That Mattered
* Raposo connected for his second two out RBI hit in as many innings to tie the score in the fifth. A wild pitch brought in the go-ahead run during the next at-bat.
* Montes homered on Brandon Johnson's first pitch in the 9th. With two out later in the inning, the Travs added two insurance runs on an RBI triple from Bill Knight and an RBI hit by Blake Rambusch.
Notable Travs Performances
* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, RBI
* C Nick Raposo: 2-5, run, 3 RBI
* SS Josh Hood: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
* LHP Peyton Alford: Win, 2 IP, 3 H, 6 K
News and Notes
* The Travs hit 2+ home runs for the fifth consecutive game.
* Arkansas scored 9 of their 11 runs with two out in an inning.
* Alford has thrown seven straight scoreless outings.
The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 5.96) starting for the Travs against LH Hunter Patteson (2-2, 6.65). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the MiLB First Pitch App.
Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026
- Montes' Blast Carries Travs Past Naturals - Arkansas Travelers
- Missed Chances Cost Drillers in Extra-Innings Defeat - Tulsa Drillers
- Hernandez Homers in 11-8 Loss Friday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Frisco Beats Midland Behind Disla's Four Hits and First Home Run - Frisco RoughRiders
- Soddies Squeak out One-Run Win over Corpus Christi - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Missions Strike out 20, Knock 14 Hits in 10-3 Blowout Win - San Antonio Missions
- Missions Overwhelm Wind Surge, 10-3, as Wichita Sets Franchise Strikeout Record - Wichita Wind Surge
- Soddies Stroll to Series Lead - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Lamkin Punches out Seven, Nats Blanked for First Time this Year - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Skid Continues in Loss to Cards - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Bangs Two Homers in 7-0 Defeat of Flying Chanclas - San Antonio Missions
- Thompson Shuts Down Tulsa to Keep Win Streak Intact - Springfield Cardinals
- Tellache Terrific: Travs Trounce Naturals, 12-0 - Arkansas Travelers
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