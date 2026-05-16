Montes' Blast Carries Travs Past Naturals

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springdale, AR - Lazaro Montes hit a go-ahead home run on the first pitch of the 9th inning and the Arkansas Travelers went on to defeat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 11-8 on Friday night. The Travs rallied from a four-run deficit early in the game to take a three-run lead only to see the Naturals come back and tie the score. Arkansas pitching struck out 16 in the contest and walked just one. Peyton Alford threw the final two innings scoreless with six strikeouts while working around three hits. Montes, Nick Raposo (3 RBI), Josh Hood (HR, 2 RBI) and Blake Rambusch each had multi-hit games.

Moments That Mattered

* Raposo connected for his second two out RBI hit in as many innings to tie the score in the fifth. A wild pitch brought in the go-ahead run during the next at-bat.

* Montes homered on Brandon Johnson's first pitch in the 9th. With two out later in the inning, the Travs added two insurance runs on an RBI triple from Bill Knight and an RBI hit by Blake Rambusch.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-5, run, 3 RBI

* SS Josh Hood: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

* LHP Peyton Alford: Win, 2 IP, 3 H, 6 K

News and Notes

* The Travs hit 2+ home runs for the fifth consecutive game.

* Arkansas scored 9 of their 11 runs with two out in an inning.

* Alford has thrown seven straight scoreless outings.

The series continues on Saturday night with RH Ryan Sloan (0-1, 5.96) starting for the Travs against LH Hunter Patteson (2-2, 6.65). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the MiLB First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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