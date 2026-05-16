Frisco Beats Midland Behind Disla's Four Hits and First Home Run

Published on May 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - Behind four hits from "The Buffalo," Arturo Disla, the Frisco RoughRiders trampled the Midland Rockhounds in a 15-4 win on Friday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark to even the road series at two games apiece.

Frisco (18-18) jumped on the board first when Disla drove a double off of Corey Avant (0-2) to drive in Dylan Dreiling in the first inning for a 1-0 lead. Midland (22-14) evened the score after Cole Conn doubled in a run against Winston Santos in the bottom of the first.

Following a John Taylor RBI double in the third inning, Disla was right back at it. Batting directly after Taylor, he demolished a hanging curveball over the tall left field wall for his first career Double-A home run, a three-run laser that punctuated a four-run inning for Frisco's 5-1 lead.

Taylor matched an inning later with an opposite-field home run tucked inside the left field foul pole to give the RoughRiders a 7-2 lead. Santos surrendered another run in the fourth, finishing his night with three earned runs allowed, but six strikeouts in four innings.

In the sixth, Marcus Lee Sang and Keith Jones II rifled base hits to reach for the top of the order and were driven in on a sacrifice fly from Taylor and a single from Disla. Keyber Rodriguez doubled in Dreiling to make it 10-4. Jonathan Brand (1-2) held the RockHounds off the scoreboard over two relief innings.

In the eighth, Taylor led off the inning with a walk and Disla pounded a single through the middle of the infield for his fourth hit of the night. They'd both score as Frisco scored five more times in the final two innings behind three more doubles, two of which came from Ian Moller.

Notes to Know:

Disla's four-hit night marked his third game with at least four hits in the Minor Leagues this season, the previous two coming with A+ Hub City. Through three games in Double-A, Disla has at least one hit and one RBI in each, with seven total hits and seven total RBI.

Taylor finished the night with a career-high four RBI, combining with Disla to drive in nine of the 15 Frisco runs.

Eight of the nine RoughRiders starters had at least one hit and the top six in the batting order all had multi-hit games.

The Riders set single-game season highs with eight doubles on offense and 15 strikeouts as a team on the pitching side. They tied their season high for runs in a game.

With the series tied, Frisco sets its sights on a series lead Saturday night, pitting RHP Leandro Lopez (0-1, 7.11) against RHP Mitch Myers (0-1, 7.53) in a 7:00 p.m. start at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from May 15, 2026

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