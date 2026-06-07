Missions Take Series Finale 7-4 over Wind Surge

Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-33) dropped the finale of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions (25-32) Sunday afternoon at Equity Bank Park, falling 7-4 despite multi-RBI performances from Billy Amick and Jorel Ortega.

Amick and Ortega each homered and drove in two runs in the loss. Amick's blast was his team-leading 14th of the season and gave him a career-high 39 RBIs. Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to six games, while Kala'i Rosario reached base safely for the 10th consecutive game since returning from the injured list.

On the mound, Wichita surrendered seven runs on 12 hits, marking the third straight game the pitching staff allowed double-digit hits. Cory Lewis turned in a solid outing, allowing two runs over four innings while striking out three. Zach Vennaro made his Wind Surge debut with a scoreless inning of relief, and Paulshawn Pasqualotto recorded his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

THE RUNDOWN

Following a brief rain delay, Cory Lewis took the mound for Wichita. The right-hander worked around a pair of singles and a walk to post scoreless innings through the first two frames.

The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second when Maddux Houghton lined a double into left field before Jorel Ortega followed with an RBI single to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Lewis continued to deal in the third, recording his third strikeout during another scoreless inning.

San Antonio answered in the fourth, drawing a leadoff walk before a two-run home run to straightaway center field gave the Missions a 2-1 advantage.

The Missions extended their lead in the fifth, stringing together three consecutive singles to score one before adding two more runs on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout.

Wichita answered in the bottom half as Billy Amick launched a two-run homer through the rain onto the berm in left field, his 14th of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

San Antonio responded immediately in the sixth, opening the inning with a pair of walks before adding a run on an RBI single.

The Wind Surge pulled back within two in the bottom of the inning when Ortega blasted a solo homer into the right-field bullpen, making it 6-4.

After trading scoreless frames, the Missions added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. A leadoff single advanced into scoring position with a stolen base and a wild pitch before coming home on a sacrifice fly.

Wichita could not mount a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, falling 7-4.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge dropped the series, 1-5.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 80 home runs.

Kyle DeBarge extended his on-base streak to six games.

Billy Amick hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season and recorded his 14th multi-RBI game.

Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all 10 games since returning from the injured list.

Maddux Houghton doubled and scored a run.

Jorel Ortega launched his second home run of the season and recorded his third multi-RBI game.

RHP Cory Lewis allowed two runs over four innings in his fifth start of the season.

RHP Zach Vennaro made his Wind Surge debut and tossed a scoreless inning.

RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto recorded his third consecutive scoreless appearance.

TRANSACTIONS

RHP Zach Vennaro assigned to Double-A Wichita.

RHP Jacob Wosinski transferred to the Development List.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 - Billy Amick hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season and recorded his 14th multi-RBI game of the year.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.