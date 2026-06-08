Travs Rally Past Hooks with 11 Straight Runs

Published on June 7, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers exploded for 11 unanswered runs over the final four innings and overcame a six run deficit for an 11-6 series closing victory on Sunday night. Lazaro Montes got the party started with a three-run home run and finished the game with three hits and four runs batted in. Charlie Pagliarini and Caleb Cali also hit two-run home runs and had two hits apiece. Michael Arroyo, Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Aaron McKeithan also each posted a pair of hits. The Travs bullpen trio of Marcelo Perez (1.1 IP), Brock Moore (2 IP) and Reid VanScoter (IP) pitched shut out baseball to aid in the rally.

Moments That Mattered

* After not scoring while the Corpus Christi starting pitcher Trey Dombroski was in the game, Montes was the first batter to face a reliever and homered with two on and two out.

* With the game tied, Arroyo greeted new pitcher Ramsey David with a two-run single into right-center that put Arkansas on top.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Charlie Pagliarini: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* DH Lazaro Montes: 3-5, 3 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* 3B Caleb Cali: 2-5, run, HR, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* The six run comeback is the Travs largest of the season in a win.

* The seven combined home runs were the most in any Travs game this season.

* Arkansas is 14-0 this season when Lazaro Montes homers.

After a day off on Monday, the Travs return home to open a six game series against their in-state rivals, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Tuesday night. It is a Dog Day at DSP on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 FM Buz2, MLB.tv, the Bally Sports Live App and the Milb First Pitch App.







Texas League Stories from June 7, 2026

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