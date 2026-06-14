Pineda's Clutch Homer Helps Nats Split DH Saturday

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS -- Jack Pineda hit a three-run, go-ahead homer late in game two of Saturday's doubleheader to help the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (27-33) earn a doubleheader split against the Arkansas Travelers (38-23). NWA lost 1-0 in the first game before winning 6-4 in the second. The two teams conclude their series Sunday with a 1:35 PM CT first pitch.

In the first game of the doubleheader, RHP Steven Zobac made his 2026 debut after being activated from the injured list earlier in the week. The righty threw 2.1 innings while holding the Travelers to one run and one hit, but the one run was enough for the Travs to take the first game of the twin bill.

In game two, the Travelers got out to an early lead when Caleb Cali hit a two-run homer in the second. The Naturals put a run on the board to make it 2-1, but Arkansas battled back with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead.

In the final inning of play, the Naturals found a way. Connor Scott's two-run double made it a one-run game. Carson Roccaforte was intentionally walked, but the second out of the inning was made before reliever Brock Moore was lifted for Charlie Beilenson.

Pineda worked the count full against Beilenson before finally driving a pitch to left. It carried over the fence and into the berm for a three-run homer. Pineda's third of the year gave the Naturals a 6-4 lead. Dennis Colleran Jr. got the final three outs to earn his first save of the season.

The Naturals and Travelers wrap up their six-game series Sunday with a 1:35 PM CT first pitch. Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, with the radio broadcast at www.nwanaturals.com or on the MiLB App.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

Pineda's Clutch Homer Helps Nats Split DH Saturday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

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