Three Late Homers Not Enough in 12-7 Loss Sunday

Published on June 14, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR -- Sam Kulasingam, Daniel Vazquez, and Omar Hernandez all homered in the seventh inning of Sunday's series finale, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (27-34) couldn't overcome a 12-7 score against the Arkansas Travelers (39-23). The Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark to close out the first half of the 2026 season, opening a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers on Tuesday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Travelers struck first, chasing NWA starter Drew Beam from the game with a seven-run inning. They added another run in the fourth before the Nats got on the board with two of their own in the sixth, but the Travelers answered right back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.

Northwest Arkansas clawed their way back into the game in the seventh. With two outs, Jack Pineda singled to left and scored when Kulasingam went deep for the fifth time this season. Spencer Nivens followed with a walk and Vazquez crushed a ball to straight-away center, making it a 10-6 game. Hernandez faced a new pitch out of the bullpen, but hit a no-doubter that nearly reached the street in left to bring NWA within three runs.

Lazaro Montes hit a two-run shot in the eighth and the Naturals were kept off the board, resulting in the 12-7 final. The Naturals lost the series to the Travelers, 4-2.

NWA returns home on Tuesday to start a six-game series with the Dodgers AA affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers. The six-game set closes out the first half of the 2026 season. The Drillers and Travelers are currently battling for the first-half crown with only 2.5 games separating them.

Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by watching the games on the MiLB app and MLB.tv with a subscription. The broadcast is also available for free via Bally Live Sports on the web and mobile. Fans can listen to the radio broadcast at www.NWANaturals.com or on the MiLB app.







Texas League Stories from June 14, 2026

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