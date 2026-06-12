NWA Naturals Homestand Highlights June 16-21, 2026

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark to host the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) in a six-game series: Tuesday, June 16th through Sunday, June 21st. The homestand is full of fun as it starts with daily food and drink specials and a special Thursday edition of our Bark in the Ballpark before a promotion-packed weekend. The weekend begins with Too Early for Halloween Night on a Fireworks Friday, Faith and Family Night featuring a pre-game concert by Caleb & John and Post-Game Fireworks on Saturday, and then a Family Sunday with a Pickleball Paddle Giveaway and Post-Game Catch on the Field as we celebrate Father's Day at Arvest Ballpark.

Tuesday, June 16 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT WITH SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY ON AN ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy Johnsonville Brats for only $1 on Tuesday. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

SCARLET LETTER TUESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

Wednesday, June 17 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOGS PRESENTED BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND WONDER BREAD WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO ON A SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY

$1 HOT DOGS courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Wonder Bread. (Limit 4 per transaction, while supplies last)

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action during the game for a chance to win a great prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners)

SCARLET LETTER WEDNESDAY - Enjoy a local special! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter will be available at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Thursday, June 18 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK BY RAISING CANE'S ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™ AND AN UNUSED TICKET GAME

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Thursday's game if they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the second of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark this season, which are presented by Raising Cane's.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks on Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

UNUSED TICKET GAME - Fans with any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2026 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for this game.

Friday, June 19 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY FARM RICH ON TOO EARLY FOR HALLOWEEN NIGHT WITH A BULLPEN PARTY BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA (5:45 P.M. - 6:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Start the weekend off with a spectacular fireworks show presented by Farm Rich.

TOO EARLY FOR HALLOWEEN NIGHT - The Naturals are inviting fans to dress up in their favorite Halloween Costumes -- fan-friendly of course -- as we celebrate Too Early for Halloween Night at Arvest Ballpark.

Costume Parade on the Field at 6:30pm (approximately) - fans that want to participate need to meet at the Naturals Hall of Fame at 6:20pm

Costume Contests during the game - Four categories so four different winners

Halloween Music and Halloween-themed In-Game Promotions

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base side of the concourse.

Saturday, June 20 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAITH AND FAMILY NIGHT WITH POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE HIGHLIGHTED BY A PRE-GAME CHRISTIAN CONCERT FEATURING CALEB & JOHN COURTESY OF MEDIA PARTNER KLRC

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - Faith and Family Night is presented by Sam's Furniture. The event features a pre-game Christian concert by Caleb & John at a stage beyond left-center field, courtesy of media partner KLRC.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates at 4:30 p.m., concert at 4:50 p.m., 6:05 p.m. game, and post-game fireworks

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Stay after and enjoy another round of fireworks to cap off Faith and Family Night

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age for an hour after gates open at The Bullpen concession stand down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday home game. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

SCARLET LETTER SATURDAY - A local special after 1st pitch! $5 12 oz. cans of Scarlet Letter at the concourse portables and the Bullpen Beer Bar after the game begins courtesy of the Scarlet Letter Beverage Company.

Sunday, June 21 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FATHER'S DAY PICKLEBALL PADDLE GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF RED VINES & SOUR PUNCH ON A FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. FEATURING A FATHER'S DAY POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD PRESENTED BY ARKANSAS BEEF COUNCIL

PICKLEBALL PADDLE GIVEAWAY - The first 520 Dads in attendance on Father's Day will receive one-of-a-kind Naturals' Pickleball Paddles as they enter the gates courtesy of Red Vines & Sour Punch.

FAMILY SUNDAY - Close out the homestand with some family-fun at Arvest Ballpark.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will enjoy some FREE Oreo Cookies. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands throughout the game. The snack is courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

FATHER'S DAY POST-GAME CATCH ON THE FIELD - Attend with Dad, bring your glove, and enjoy a special post-game catch in the outfield of Arvest Ballpark after the game. The catch will last for approximately 20 minutes, and the first 300 fans will receive a baseball. The catch is presented by Arkansas Beef Council.

Fans can watch Northwest Arkansas Naturals games for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Free audio broadcasts are available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com where fans can listen to the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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