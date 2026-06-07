Saturday Night's Game vs. Tulsa Suspended
Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
AMARILLO, TX - Due to unplayable field conditions, Saturday night's game against the Tulsa Drillers has been suspended. The remainder of tonight's game will be completed tomorrow afternoon.
With action already underway in Saturday night's contest and going into delay in the bottom of the second, the remainder of tonight's game will be completed tomorrow afternoon as part of a doubleheader, resuming with no outs, a runner on first base and Jansel Luis at-bat in the bottom of the second inning. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. to complete the nine-inning suspended game.
The originally scheduled Sunday night game will follow approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game as a seven-inning contest.
Fans who purchased tickets to tonight's game can use their tickets for admittance to tomorrow's doubleheader. Additionally, fans may exchange their tickets for any future regular season game in 2026, subject to availability, with the exception of Drone Show nights (June 26-27) and SkyFest - America's 250th Extravaganza (September 12). Tickets must be redeemed in person at the HODGETOWN Box Office. Please visit the Sod Poodles website or call the Box Office at (806) 803-9547 for more information.
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