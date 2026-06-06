The Wind Surge to Officially Rebrand as the Turbo Tubs

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The organization, formerly known as the Wichita Wind Surge announced today that it will officially rebrand as the Wichita Turbo Tubs, ushering in a new era of fun, entertainment, and community connection for baseball fans across Wichita, Kansas.

The new identity reflects the evolving spirit of Minor League Baseball, where creativity, family entertainment, and unforgettable fan experiences have become just as important as the action on the field. Across the country, teams have embraced bold and unconventional names to stand out, connect with local culture, and create excitement beyond the game itself.

"This is more than a name change it's a celebration of who we are and where we're headed. The community asked for this, and we have made the bold change!" said Matt Hamilton, Wind Surge General Manager. "Baseball should be fun, memorable, and uniquely tied to our community. The Turbo Tubs captures that energy in a way that fans of all ages can rally behind."

The rebrand includes: A new team name, updated uniforms, logos and merchandise for the 2027 baseball season, and a redesigned mascot experience. The team will also continue to develop and improve the in-game entertainment experience and promotions calendar along with community and fan engagement initiatives.

The organization emphasized that while the look may be changing, its commitment to affordable family entertainment and community impact remains stronger than ever.

"With the Turbo Tubs identity, Wichita's hometown team takes fun and local connection to another level," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "The club has built incredible momentum at Equity Bank Park in recent years, and this rebrand is a reflection of the creativity and energy that have made it such a special part of the Wichita community. We can't wait to see fans embrace the Turbo Tubs."

About the Turbo Tubs

The Wichita Turbo Tubs are the proud Double-A baseball affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, providing affordable family entertainment and professional baseball in Wichita since 2021. The club is dedicated to creating memorable fan experiences both on and off the field. The team has worn the Tubs brand for select games since 2022, and will continue to wear this brand for several games this season.

The Turbo Tubs identity is a direct tribute to Wichita with distinct identifiers specific to the city. The wind sail and jet engines propel the porcelain bathtub onward, paying homage to the tub races once seen in the Arkansas River. The jet engine pays homage to the aerospace industry here in Wichita. The troll found along the water walk, near the Keeper of the Plains, takes charge as captain, bringing to life the fable tales heard by young and old throughout the community. The branding also includes a color palette of the one-of-a-kind sunsets uniquely present in the Midwest geographical region. The Tubs logo represents many things Wichitan's love about this great city while incorporating the playful side of MiLB.

The team will remain the Wichita Wind Surge for the remainder of the 2026 season. While new uniforms, caps, and full rebrand launch in the fall.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

The Wind Surge to Officially Rebrand as the Turbo Tubs - Wichita Wind Surge

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