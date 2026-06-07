Missions Outlast Wind Surge, 4-2, in Back-And-Forth Battle

Published on June 6, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (22-32) dropped game five of their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions (24-32) Saturday night at Equity Bank Park, falling 4-2 in a back-and-forth contest.

The Wind Surge received another strong effort from their pitching staff, allowing four runs on 10 hits. While Wichita did not generate its usual swing-and-miss numbers, the staff kept the club in the game throughout the night, led by Sam Armstrong's five innings of one-run ball. The right-hander allowed four hits and struck out two in his 11th start of the season.

Offensively, Wichita got timely contributions from Kyle DeBarge and Andrew Cossetti. DeBarge tied the game with an RBI double in the first inning, while Cossetti delivered a two-out RBI single in the sixth to even the score again. Kala'i Rosario also extended his on-base streak to nine games in the loss.

THE RUNDOWN

The Missions struck first in the opening inning, recording back-to-back singles before plating a run on a ground-ball double play.

The Wind Surge answered immediately in the bottom of the first. Following a leadoff walk, DeBarge lined an RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game at 1-1.

Armstrong settled in over the next several innings, working through the fourth while allowing just one run and striking out two.

The right-hander finished his outing after five innings, surrendering one run on four hits while recording two strikeouts.

San Antonio regained the lead in the top of the sixth, opening the inning with a double and a single to move in front 2-1.

Wichita responded in the bottom half. Rosario led off with a double over the center fielder's head, and Billy Amick followed with a bloop single to move him to third. Cossetti then delivered a two-out RBI single to left field to tie the game at 2-2.

The Missions took the lead for good in the eighth, using a walk and a single to set up an RBI base hit that made it 3-2.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the ninth on a solo home run that just cleared the wall in left field.

The Wind Surge could not overcome the two-run deficit, dropping the contest 4-2.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Wind Surge trail the series 1-4.

Wichita leads the Texas League with 78 home runs.

DH Kala'i Rosario has reached base safely in all nine games since returning from the injured list.

SS Kyle DeBarge doubled and drove in his 19th RBI of the season.

C Andrew Cossetti tied the game in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single, his 18th RBI of the year.

RHP Sam Armstrong made his 11th start of the season and tossed five innings of one-run baseball.

RHP Spencer Bengard allowed one run over two innings of relief.

STAT OF THE DAY

1 - Sam Armstrong allowed just one run over five innings in his 11th start of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge conclude their six-game series against the San Antonio Missions on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Equity Bank Park. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For tickets, visit windsurge.com/tickets.







Texas League Stories from June 6, 2026

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