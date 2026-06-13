Missions Blank Riders, Snap Frisco Winning Streak

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 3-0 on Friday night to the San Antonio Missions from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Frisco (33-26) starter Dalton Pence cruised for the RoughRiders with 5.0 scoreless innings and four strikeouts, allowing just three baserunners on a walk and two hits.

The Riders (26-35) and Missions were scoreless into the bottom of the eighth before San Antonio had three straight singles against Bryan Magdaleno (1-1), including an RBI knock from Braedon Karpathios and two RBI groundouts to push the lead to 3-0.

Josh Mallitz (2-0) earned the win for the Missions with 2.0 scoreless before Johan Moreno locked down the ninth with his fourth save on the year.

Notes to Know:

The three runs in the eighth were the first runs the Frisco bullpen had allowed all series. The 'pen has combined to throw 14.0 frames, allowing three earned (1.93 ERA) in this series.

Marcus Lee Sang collected an infield single in the third and Arturo Disla singled in the ninth for the only two Frisco hits.

Frisco's season-best winning streak ended at six games.

With a Midland loss, Frisco still has a 2.5-game lead over Midland for first place in the Texas League South with nine games remaining in the first half. The Riders are also 4.5 games up on third-place Amarillo. Their magic number to clinch is down to seven.

The Riders face the Missions at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday for game five of the series. The Riders have yet to announce a starter, while the Missions will turn to RHP Ian Koenig (3-5, 4.04).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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