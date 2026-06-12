Chanclas Can't Fly for Long in 6-3 Loss

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Albert Fabian set the tone for the night with a two-run shot in the second inning along with a Francisco Acuña RBI double for the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio (25-35) to play with an early 3-0 lead. However, Winston Santos had other plans beyond that as he rolled through the Chanclas' order with nine strikeouts to assist the Frisco RoughRiders (33-25) offense in their 6-3 win over the Chanclas.

Miguel Mendez and Santos exchanged scoreless opening frames before the Flying Chanclas broke through with a trio of consecutive hits in the second inning. Ryan Jackson started the rally with an infield first base knock, and Acuña blasted a ball that dribbled all the way to right field corner to buy Jackson just enough time to beat out the tag at home. Fabian followed by launching a no-doubt two-run home run over the right field wall of The Wolff to give the Flying Chanclas a 3-0 lead.

The RoughRiders countered with five runs off six hits in the top of the third. Corey Joyce and Marcus Lee Sang started the turn at first and second base with no outs. After Joyce scored off a sac fly from Dylan Dreiling, a chain of a single, an RBI double, two-run RBI double, and RBI single capped off by another single made it a difficult inning for Mendez as Frisco hit on all cylinders to retake the lead at 5-3.

Jackson and Acuña made an effort to light a fire under the Flying Chanclas again in the fourth, placing themselves on first and second base after a single and a walk, but Santos denied any hopes of a comeback racking up three K's in a row. Santos put out two more in the next inning to total nine strikeouts before exiting for the evening.

San Antonio relievers Omar Cruz and Andrew Moore had impressive showings holding Frisco's offense in check after the streaky third, allowing a singular run off two hits in the seventh while mixing in ten total strikeouts between the two.

The Chanclas were unable to get much going after the hopeful fourth, getting only one hit in a last-ditch effort from Jackson in the ninth to no avail as the Frisco bullpen kept the Chanclas down and out for the third straight game in a 6-3 San Antonio loss.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series on Friday at 7:05 p.m. You could drive home a winner! Don't miss Used Car Night, presented by Security Service Federal Credit Union. Fans can enter to win a used car by filling out an entry form at the gates. Cars will be raffled off throughout the game. Must be 18 or older to enter. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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