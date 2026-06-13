Haynes Outduels Pence as Missions Defeat RoughRiders, 3-0

Published on June 12, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The southpaw showdown between ranked prospects Jagger Haynes and Dalton Pence did not disappoint as the pitchers dueled to hold their respective opponents scoreless. The low-scoring battle was decided with a clutch rally that started off the bat of Kai Murphy in the eighth and led to three runs for the San Antonio Missions (26-35), who pulled out a late 3-0 victory over the Frisco RoughRiders (33-26) to end their three-game skid.

As the contest remained scoreless through seven innings, both starters and staffs shined. The pitching standoff amongst starters concluded after Haynes completed the sixth inning for the fourth time this season. Haynes strung up five RoughRiders compared to Pence's four strikeouts, and he only walked two with one hit allowed. Frisco's Eric Loomis and San Antonio's Josh Mallitz kept the dominance on the mound going. Mallitz sat down all six Riders he faced while dishing out two strikeouts in two perfect innings

Murphy's first-pitch line drive single started a game-changing eighth inning for the Missions against Bryan Magdaleno as Kai Roberts entered to run for Murphy. Ethan Salas continued the hitting parade with a frozen rope of his own to left field. Braedon Karpathios made it a trifecta of singles for the Missions, bringing in Roberts to break open the long-lasting deadlock. Romeo Sanabria and Ryan Jackson grounded out to Frainyer Chavez but drove in Salas and Karpathios for two more game-sealing scores.

After stellar performances from Haynes and Mallitz, Johan Moreno capped off the dazzling night for Missions pitching, shutting the door on the RoughRiders to send the packed crowd at The Wolff home happy and giving the Missions their first win of the series.

Up Next:

The Missions and RoughRiders continue their six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. To infinity and beyond! Join us for Toy Story Night at the Wolff as we celebrate everyone's favorite group of toys with a fun-filled evening of baseball and Toy Story-themed entertainment! The Missions will wear special Toy Story-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game. Stick around after the game for a special fireworks spectacular presented by Alamo Colleges. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







Texas League Stories from June 12, 2026

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