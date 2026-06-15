Hooks Dominate RockHounds, Capture Series 4-2

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Sunday afternoon Corpus Christi captured their fourth series win, defeating Midland 15-7. The Hooks recorded their second most hits in a game this season finishing the day with 18 knocks. Following the six-game series, Corpus Christi capped off the week in the Permian Basin leading the league in hits (86), doubles (23), and triples (5).

Individually, Drew Brutcher led the charge finishing the afternoon 3-for-4 with a double, a grand slam, and five RBIs. Brutcher's round-tripper was his second in Corpus Christi and his sixth this season. Additionally, Brutcher concluded the week batting .542 (13x24) with eight runs, six doubles, a triple, and 14 RBIs.

Sunday's 18 hits were distributed throughout the lineup including six players finishing the game with multiple hits. Jax Biggers, Lucas Spence, and Tyler Whitaker all contributed with three hits each.

Trey Dombroski strung together 5.0 IP for the second consecutive game striking out four batters while allowing one earned run. Six different pitchers appeared in the ballgame striking out nine batters while allowing seven free passes.

The Hooks will have Monday off before returning to action Tuesday evening for a six-game series against the San Antonio Missions. Corpus Christi is 7-5 this season against San Antonio during two roundtrips. Tuesday night's first pitch is scheduled to begin at 6:35 PM with gates opening at 5:35 PM.







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2026

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