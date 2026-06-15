Sanabria Stuns Frisco with Walk-Off Homer in 12th Inning

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release









San Antonio Missions mob Romeo Sanabria

(San Antonio Missions, Credit: Zach Del Bello) San Antonio Missions mob Romeo Sanabria(San Antonio Missions, Credit: Zach Del Bello)

SAN ANTONIO - Down 5-4 with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning, Romeo Sanabria launched a two-run homer to right-center field to provide the San Antonio Missions (27-36) with an exhilarating 6-5 win over the Frisco RoughRiders (34-27). The Missions entered the frame down 5-3, but an Ethan Salas RBI single made it a one-run game before Sanabria catapulted the Missions to victory.

Missions catcher Chris Sargent Jr. entered to pitch in the top of the 12th after the Missions had used seven pitchers ahead of him. He allowed one hit to Marcus Lee Sang that extended Frisco's lead to 5-3, but he ended the night as the winning pitcher.

Frisco took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an Ian Moller homer and made it 2-0 in the fourth when Moller drove a run in with a sacrifice fly against Missions starter Victor Lizarraga. That remained the lead for the RoughRiders until the eighth inning.

RoughRiders starter Dylan MacLean held the Missions down through his 6.1 scoreless innings, a season-high for him. Meanwhile, the Missions' bullpen did a terrific job in the middle innings to keep the game 2-0. Andrew Moore and Josh Mallitz continued their recent dominance with clean innings before Andrew Thurman did the same.

The relief work gave the Missions a shot in the eighth. Josh Trentadue walked Luis Verdugo and hit Kai Murphy, who both came around to score on Ryan Jackson's game-tying triple. Jackson then crossed the plate on a wild pitch, giving the Missions a 3-2 lead as the game went to the ninth.

Johan Moreno attempted to get the save, but Orlando Martinez had other plans as he rifled a two-out RBI single to left, leveling the game at three. San Antonio then had a chance to win it in the bottom of the ninth when Kai Roberts lined a ball to right with two in scoring position. Martinez flew in from nowhere to make a spectacular catch, sending the game to extra innings.

Omar Cruz stranded Frisco's automatic runner in the tenth before the Missions loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom half of the tenth. Janser Lara wiggled out of trouble, including fielding a liner that hit him in the back off the bat of Francisco Acuña, to keep the game going.

Cruz struck out the side in the 11th to again give the Missions a chance to win it. However, a groundout and a pair of strikeouts for Lara meant the game would continue into the 12th.

Clark Candiotti, who pitched last night, gave up a go-ahead RBI single to pinch hitter Arturo Disla in the 12th. When Candiotti's pitch count ran too high on his second consecutive night pitching, Missions manager Chris Tremie had to turn to Sargent Jr. with two outs in the inning. The catcher allowed one more run on the hit by Lee Sang but then immediately got an out, keeping his team within striking distance.

Reliever Eric Loomis came in with the lead for Frisco, and Loomis began the night having allowed one earned run all year across 17 appearances. Salas didn't care about those numbers as he singled up the middle, bringing home the Missions' automatic runner. Salas then tried to steal second, but he got gunned down by Moller to clear the basepaths with two outs.

Down to their final out with no one on, Braedon Karpathios doubled and brought Sanabria to the plate. On the seventh pitch of his at-bat, Sanabria crushed a walk-off homer to right, sending the fans that remained at The Wolff after three hours and 37 minutes into a frenzy. For Sanabria, it recreated his walk-off homer from May 10, 2025, when he similarly won a game against Frisco that the Missions trailed by one with one out to go.

Up Next: The Missions are off Monday before beginning a two-week road trip on Tuesday in Corpus Christi. First pitch by the bay is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at saChanclas.com or by calling 210-675-7275.

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San Antonio Missions mob Romeo Sanabria

(Zach Del Bello)







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2026

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