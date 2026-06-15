Homestand Highlights: June 16-21 vs. Midland RockHounds

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN and will open a 12-game homestand, their longest of the season, against the Midland RockHounds (Double-A, Athletics) on Tuesday, June 16. The six-game set with Midland will bring the First Half of the 2026 regular season to a close on Sunday, and with both the Sod Poodles and RockHounds only 3.5 games out of first place in the Texas League South Division, there is little margin for error as Amarillo works towards securing their spot in the postseason by winning the First Half.

The Soddies are back in the Panhandle for the next two weeks in the middle of a loaded June schedule and will be doing so in style. They will don the Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms on Tuesday and specialty jerseys both in the theme of Star Wars and Harry Potter on back-to-back nights (6/19 & 6/20) during the series against a fierce divisional rival. Featured among the events surrounding the theme nights in the spirit of two of the most beloved media franchises on the planet include themed fireworks after Friday and Saturday's games.

Following the action on both nights, the specialty Star Wars and Harry Potter jerseys will be autographed by all players and coaches. Select tops will be auctioned off live in the Fairly Group Club Level with proceeds going towards Buckner International on Friday night and Don Harrington Discovery Center on Saturday night. All other jerseys will be posted for auction online and will take bids until Sunday night at 10:00 p.m.

That's not all, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday evening will receive a Harry Potter Mystery Hat, where you will be able to represent one of the four houses of Hogwarts, thanks to Cacique Foods. Sunday concludes the homestand with a full celebration for Father's Day, featuring a Father's Day Baseball giveaway to the first 1,200 fans through the HODGETOWN gates presented by Street Auto Group as well as pre-game catch on the field.

First pitch times from Tuesday through Saturday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Midland RockHounds are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, JUNE 16

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

WIENER WEDNESDAY presented by Steam Team

$2 hot dogs at HODGETOWN concession stands

THURSDAY, JUNE 18

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY presented by Buckner International

Fireworks theme - Star Wars

SPECIALTY JERSEY GAME | Mandalorian

Game Highlights (1) | Star Wars Night presented by Buckner International

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Star Wars characters will be roaming throughout HODGETOWN during the game -

A specialty concession item will be available only at Route 66 Grill

Game Highlights (2) | Postgame Star Wars Jersey Auction

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Fans will have the chance to bid on game-worn and signed jerseys postgame in a LIVE AUCTION -

Other game-worn and signed jerseys will be available in an online auction ending Sunday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. -

Proceeds benefit Buckner International

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

SPECIALTY JERSEY GAME | Harry Potter

Game Highlights (1) | Harry Potter Mystery Hat Giveaway presented by Cacique Foods

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Be among the first 1,000 fans through the gates to receive a hat representing one of the four houses at Hogwarts! One giveaway, per person, per ticket -

Specialty concession items will be available at all HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (2) | Postgame Fireworks presented by Cacique Foods

Fireworks theme - Harry Potter

Game Highlights (3) | Postgame Harry Potter Jersey Auction

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Fans will have the chance to bid on game-worn and signed jerseys postgame in a LIVE AUCTION -

Other game-worn and signed jerseys will be available in an online auction ending Sunday, June 21 at 10:00 p.m. -

Proceeds benefit the Don Harrington Discovery Center

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

First Pitch | 5:05 p.m.

All gates open | 3:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Father's Day Baseball Giveaway presented by Street Auto Group

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Be among the first 1,200 through the gates to receive a one-of-a-kind giveaway! -

One giveaway, per person, per ticket

Game Highlights (2) | Pre-Game Catch on the Field

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All fans are encouraged to take part in a Father's Day celebration by playing catch on the HODGETOWN playing field! Takes place from 3:15 - 4:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (3) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell

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Half-off tickets for first responders

Game Highlights (4) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)

Fans are able to watch all 138 Sod Poodles games this season for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Watch Now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Individual tickets for every Sod Poodles home game start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For updates on all things Sod Poodles, download the MiLB app, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2026

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