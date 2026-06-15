Riders Fall in Stunning Fashion to Missions 6-5 in 12 Innings

Published on June 15, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped the finale to the San Antonio Missions 6-5 in 12 innings on Sunday night from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The RoughRiders (34-27) jumped out in front early in the second inning when Ian Moller crushed a solo home run to go up 1-0. Moller then lifted a sacrifice fly in the fourth to push the lead to 2-0.

Dylan MacLean dominated in his start for the RoughRiders, going a career-best 6.1 innings, allowing just four hits while striking out five and walking one in his shutout performance.

San Antonio (27-36) fought back in the eighth, scoring two runs to tie the game on a Ryan Jackson two-run triple, and Jackson then scored on a wild pitch to take a 3-2 lead.

Down to their final out of the game, Orlando Martinez tied the score at 3-3 with an RBI single to left in the ninth, and then sent the game into extra innings in the bottom of the ninth with a beautiful diving catch in right field.

After the teams traded scoreless 10th and 11th innings, Arturo Disla delivered a pinch-hit, RBI double in the 12th and Marcus Lee Sang added an RBI single to put Frisco ahead 5-3.

In the bottom of the inning, Ethan Salas hit an RBI single and Romeo Sanabria blasted a two-run walk-off home run against Eric Loomis (0-2) to win the game 6-5 for the Missions.

Catcher Chris Sargent Jr. (1-0) earned the win, recording the final out on the mound in the top of the 12th.

Notes to Know:

Moller's home run was his seventh of the season, setting a new career high.

With a Midland loss, Frisco still has a 3.5-game lead over Midland for first place in the Texas League South with seven games remaining in the first half. The Riders are also 4.5 games up on third-place Amarillo. Their magic number to clinch is down to four.

Following a day off on Monday, the Riders face the Arkansas Travelers for a seven-game series, beginning at 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16th from Riders Field.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.







Texas League Stories from June 15, 2026

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