Verdugo's Two Home Runs Leads Resilient Missions

Published on June 20, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Luis Verdugo hit two home runs Friday night, including a go-ahead, two-run blast in the ninth, powering San Antonio to an 8-6 win over the Hooks before 4,868 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi trailed, 5-0, before scoring twice in the sixth ahead of a four-run eighth to tie the score at 6.

Cole Hertzler made his second Double-A start and his Whataburger Field debut, holding the Missions to a Verdugo two-out solo shot in the fourth. Hertzler, toting a 1.93 ERA in his two Corpus Christi assignments, threw 80 pitches while scattering four hits and one walk with two strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Missions right-hander Ian Koenig permitted only one baserunner while facing the minimum through five.

Yamal Encarnacion, who reached base three times, walked to start the sixth before stealing his Texas League best 31st bag of the season. Jax Biggers brought Encarnacion home with a base hit to center.

With two away in the frame, Joseph Sullivan notched the first of his two RBIs with a double into right field, chasing Biggers from first.

The first five Hooks reached to start the eighth. A Biggers free pass paved the way to singles by Lucas Spence, Sullivan, Jason Schiavone, and Drew Brutcher.

Spence's safety upped his hitting streak to a Corpus Christi best 12 games. Brutcher's opposite-field knock to left plated a pair to even the score at 6.







Texas League Stories from June 20, 2026

Verdugo's Two Home Runs Leads Resilient Missions - Corpus Christi Hooks

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