Gillis Guides Hooks to Father's Day Win

Published on June 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Brett Gillis fired six shutout innings Sunday afternoon as the Hooks closed the first half with a 5-3 win over the Missions before 3,269 fans at Whataburger Field.

Snapping a three-game slide, Gillis permitted only one base hit while turning in his second quality start of the season. He fanned five and walked two.

After issuing a lead-off free pass, Gillis set down 19 of 21 batters to finish the 73-pitch outing. Having not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, spanning 10.2 innings, the 26-year-old from Everett, Washington owns a 3.88 ERA in 12 assignments on the year.

The Hooks had only three hits but each man in the lineup reached base as the club coaxed a season-high 13 walks.

Drew Brutcher and Jason Schiavone both drew three free passes, though Brutcher had his hitting streak snapped at nine games.

Lucas Spence reached twice, including a second-inning base hit. Over the course of his team-best, 14-game hitting streak, Spence is batting .407 with 11 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs, and a 1.226 OPS.

Yamal Encarnacion and Jax Biggers both went 1-for-3 with RBIs, with Biggers scoring twice from the nine hole.

Railin Perez and Jose Guedez blanked San Antonio in the seventh and eighth in relief of Gillis.

The Missions rallied with three in the ninth and had the bases loaded with two away but Hudson Leach entered and induced a flyout to center to end the game.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2026

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