Homestand Highlights: June 23-28 vs. Frisco RoughRiders

Published on June 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles continue a 12-game homestand at HODGETOWN, their longest of the season, by opening a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) on Tuesday, June 23. The first contest of the week will mark the start of the Texas League Second Half, and the Sod Poodles will have their work cut out for them against the First Half champion RoughRiders. With records for all Texas League clubs resetting to zero, the Second Half of the season becomes a sprint to the finish to see who will take the final spot in the playoffs from the South Division.

Following a recent stretch of success on the field where the Soddies matched the franchise record with a seven-game win streak, the Amarillo squad will don two alternate uniforms this week, sporting the Pointy Boots de Amarillo uniforms on Tuesday and assuming the Yellow City Pigweeds identity on Thursday.

After the action on the diamond comes to a close over the next six nights, there will still be plenty for fans to enjoy postgame at HODGETOWN this week. All kids in attendance can run the bases following the final out of Tuesday's game thanks to Street Auto Group. Two nights later, Thirsty Thursday will feature Patriotic post-game fireworks. The excitement doesn't stop there, as Friday and Saturday night's Drone Shows are the main events of the week and include firework finales.

The two Drone Shows feature unique themes and will begin with Ruckus' African Safari on Friday, presented by Amarillo National Bank. The next night switches gears and will showcase Moments in American History, brought to you by FirstBank Southwest. Saturday night's extravaganza segues perfectly into Sunday evening's festivities, which includes a USA Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,200 fans and half-off tickets for first responders all thanks to Bell.

First pitch times from Tuesday through Saturday are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while Sunday is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Tickets for the upcoming homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE. A detailed list of all HODGETOWN happenings for the upcoming homestand is below:

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Pointy Boots de Amarillo (Copa de la Diversión)

TACO TUESDAY presented by Ford

$3.50/two (2) tacos & $5 margaritas at HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Kids Run The Bases presented by Street Auto Group (postgame)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

WIENER WEDNESDAY presented by Steam Team

$2 hot dogs at HODGETOWN concession stands

THURSDAY, JUNE 25

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

ALTERNATE IDENTITY GAME | Yellow City Pigweeds

THIRSTY THURSDAY© presented by Texas Blue Lake Pools

Discounted beers and fountain drinks at select HODGETOWN concession stands

Game Highlights (1) | Postgame Fireworks presented by Pantex

Fireworks theme - Patriotic

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | RUCKUS' African Safari Drone Show presented by Amarillo National Bank

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Join RUCKUS on his journey across the Sahara as drones fill the night sky with light and some of the best aerial entertainment Amarillo has to offer! TWO NIGHTS ONLY! -

Concludes with Fireworks Finale!

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

First Pitch | 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 5:30 p.m.

All gates open | 6:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | Moments in American History Drone Show presented by FirstBank Southwest

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Join the Sod Poodles as we travel through the history of our great nation when drones fill the night sky with light and some of the best aerial entertainment Amarillo has to offer! TWO NIGHTS ONLY! -

Concludes with Fireworks Finale!

SUNDAY, JUNE 28

First Pitch | 5:05 p.m.

Season ticket-holder gates open | 3:30 p.m.

All gates open | 4:00 p.m.

Game Highlights (1) | USA Jersey Giveaway presented by Bell

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Be among the first 1,200 through the gates to receive a one-of-a-kind giveaway! -

One giveaway, per person, per ticket

Game Highlights (2) | Hometown Heroes presented by Bell

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Half-off tickets for first responders

Game Highlights (3) | Sod Pups Club Kids Run The Bases presented by Sonic (postgame)

Fans are able to watch all 138 Sod Poodles games this season for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand, live MLB audio for all 30 teams, MLB Network, and MLB Big Inning. Watch Now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

Individual tickets for every Sod Poodles home game start as low as $8 and can be purchased online HERE or by calling the box office. For updates on all things Sod Poodles, download the MiLB app, visit sodpoodles.com, or follow the Sod Poodles on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2026

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