Drillers Announce Exciting 2nd Half Promotional Schedule

Published on June 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Summer is in full swing and the Tulsa Drillers remaining schedule is packed with several great promotional events at ONEOK Field.

There are nine remaining post-game Fireworks Shows on the schedule, and fan favorite themes like the Tulsa Noodlers (July 11), OKC Thunder Night (August 22), and Harry Potter Night (September 5) all return in these last few months of the regular season! Plus, our Stars and Stripes weekend with a Drone Show and the largest Fireworks show in ONEOK Field's HISTORY!

Details on all the biggest games and events are below. Pick out your favorites and make plans to visit ONEOK Field before the summer is over!

Purchase your tickets HERE.

PROMOTIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

June 23 - June 28: Stars and Stripes Celebration

Thursday, June 25 - Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the gates to receive a Stars & Stripes Jersey! Come out and get ready to celebrate America's 250th Birthday and snag your gear! The jerseys will be available in youth large, adult Medium, XL, XXL, 3XL sizes and are presented by Bill Knight Automotive, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat.

Friday, June 26 - Stars and Stripes Edition of our Friday Night Fireworks show. Presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, News on 6 & 106.9 KHits.

Saturday, June 27 - Come Celebrate America's 250th birthday at the ballpark. Join us for our one and only post-game drone show of the season presented by TulsaRecycles.com, NewsChannel 8 & News 102.3 KRMG. This night also includes our second Drillers Beerfest of the season! For a $20 add on, join in on the fun from 5:30-7:30 and receive unlimited samples and a Drillers tasting glass! This is presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws.

Sunday, June 28 - Come celebrate America's 250th birthday with our BIGGEST post-game fireworks show EVER, to conclude the home stand. Presented by River Spirit Casino Resort, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5

End of July: Margaritaville Night and More!

Saturday, July 11 - The Noodlers swim onto the field for July 11! At this game, a 50-foot-long tank with catfish will be in the Oil Derrick Plaza concourse. Fans can watch the catfish swim, and during the game, world renowned Noodler and Okie Noodling Champion, Nathan Williams, will be showing fans how to noodle! This game will also include a Noodlers Beach Towel Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans that swim through the gates presented by Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 430, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge & 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Thursday, July 30 - Waste away at ONEOK Field and be one of the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark to secure a Drillers Margaritaville Jersey! The jerseys will be available in youth large, adult Medium, XL, XXL, 3XL sizes. Margaritaville Night is presented by River Spirit Casino Resort, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat.

Friday, July 31 - It may only be halfway to Christmas, but we are in the Holiday Spirit here at ONEOK Field! Santa is stopping by from the North Pole and we will be hosting a Toy Drive benefiting John 3:16 Mission's Christmas Store in December! All fans who donate a toy receive a voucher for $2 off a Ferguson Kia Lawn Ticket or $5 off a Field Reserved or Dugout Premium Ticket. We wrap everything up with a huge post-game Fireworks Show! Halfway to Christmas Night is presented by John 3:16 Mission, News on 6 & 106.9 K-Hits

August: Back to School Night, Giveaways and Fireworks!

Saturday, August 1 - School is right around the corner, and we've got the kids covered with a new Lunchbag! The first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under will receive a Drillers Lunchbag. It's also Mascot Mania Night, where Hornsby invites all his mascot friends from all over the country to join in on the fun! Back to School Night is brought to you by Williams, NewsChannel 8 & K95.5

Saturday, August 15 - I'm ready... I'm ready.... for this night! First 1,500 fans to enter through the Tulsa World 1st Base Entrance, Oil Derrick Entrance, or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrance will receive a SpongeBob Bucket Hat presented by NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge & 97.1 The Sports Animal.

Sunday, August 23 - This giveaway is about to break the internet...Get your hands on a Mr. Beast Jersey! Only the first 1,000 fans to enter through the Tulsa World 1st Base Entrance, Oil Derrick, or Osage Casino Hotel Greenwood Entrances will receive the jerseys. Sizes available: youth medium, youth large, adult medium, XL, 2XL, 3XL.

September 1 - 6: Fan Appreciation Week!

Thursday, September 3 - It's First Responders Appreciation Night! All First Responders who show their first responder ID at the box office receive two FREE Field Reserved tickets to this game. Also, the first 1,000 Fans through the gates receive a Drillers custom First Responders Jersey! First Responders Night is presented by COUNTRY Financial, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD & 92.1 The Beat

Friday, September 4 - Join us for our last Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season presented by Green Country Chevy Dealers, News on 6 & 106.9 KHits.

Saturday, September 5 - Our final Grand Slam Saturday is Harry Potter™ Night! The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Drillers Harry Potter™ House Hat, featuring one of the four Hogwarts™ Houses, with the DrillVille sorting hat deciding your fate. Get to ONEOK Field EARLY to get one! Don't want to leave it up to chance with which House you receive? Be on the lookout soon for our guaranteed Harry Potter™ House Hat Ticket Package, with more details coming soon! Harry Potter Night is presented by NewsChannel 8 & K95.5

Sunday, September 6 - We end the Drillers regular season the only way we know how, with a HUGE post-game Fireworks Show! All tickets in the seating bowl are $9.18 and all Ferguson Kia Lawn Tickets are just $2. This game is brought to you by Reasors, NewsChannel 8 & Mix96.5. Wackadoo! Bluey will also be in attendance for this game so come and meet everyone's favorite Heeler in person for plenty of smiles and photos at ONEOK Field.

Tickets for all remaining games on the Drillers 2026 schedule can be purchased now.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2026

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