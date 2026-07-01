Drillers to Host Cardinals at ONEOK Field July 7-12

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, July 7 to open a six-game series with the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals Affiliate). The series will be played over six consecutive days and will run through Sunday, July 12.

It will be the second and final regular season visit to Tulsa this year for the Redbirds. The Drillers have a 7-5 record against Springfield this season, but just a 2-4 mark at ONEOK Field.

The first five games of the series will all begin at 7:00 p.m. The Sunday finale, on July 12, will have a special start time of 12:05 p.m.

Promotionally, the home stand will begin with $2 Tuesday on July 7 with fans able to enjoy discounted tickets and selected food and beverage items.

Bark In The Park returns on Wednesday, July 8 with fans able to bring their dogs to the ballpark to enjoy the game from the Ferguson Kia Grass Lawns or the Country Financial Terrace.

July 9 will be Thirsty Thursday with discounted beer and soft drink offerings. In addition, the first 1,000 fans will receive Drillers Bucket Hats.

News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks highlights the game on July 10.

That night will be followed by Grand Slam Saturday on July 11, and it marks the return of the Tulsa Noodlers. The Drillers will rebrand to the Noodlers for the game and the first 1,500 fans will receive Noodlers Beach Towels.

The home stand will conclude with a Family FUNday Sunday on July 12. It's a Kids Eat Free day, and young fans will also be able to run the bases after the 12:05 p.m. game. In addition, the first 500 fans will receive copies of the official 2026 Drillers Team Poster.

The series with the Cardinals will account for 6 of just 10 home games for the Drillers during the month of July. The first-half North Division champion Drillers are 26-13 at ONEOK Field this season.

Individual tickets for all six games against the Cardinals, and any other games this season, are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 7-12 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, July 7 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

We begin this home stand with another $2 Tuesday, featuring an exciting night of discounts and deals! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each, and they can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. $2 Tuesday is made possible TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister!

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, July 8 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

Come out and enjoy Drillers baseball with your best friend on Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws Night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate for just $3 per can.

Thursday, July 9 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's Thursday, so that means another night of discounted drinks on Thirsty Thursday! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving, plus $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by Discover Jenks, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

BUCKET HAT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Bucket Hat courtesy of Discover Jenks.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket that gives them the opportunity to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce servings of Coors Light and Miller Lite. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, all Drillers full-season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard and the $1 beers on all these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 117. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, July 10 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Get the weekend started right with a HUGE Friday Night Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field, presented by the Green Country Chevy Dealers, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits!

Saturday, July 11 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

This Grand Slam Saturday is the o-fish-al return of the Tulsa Noodlers to ONEOK Field! The popular Tulsa Noodlers will sport their blue and yellow jerseys and hats for one night only. The night will also feature catfish-themed food specials as well as live noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nathan Williams. Grand Slam Saturday and Tulsa Noodlers Night are presented by Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430, NewsChannel 8, Z104.5 The Edge and 97.1 The Sports Animal.

NOODLERS BEACH TOWEL GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans who enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Tulsa Noodlers Beach Towel that is perfect for the pool or the lake, courtesy of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 430.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT PRIME RIB SEATS

Every wanted to enjoy a prime rib buffet while watching baseball from one of the best seats at ONEOK Field? For only $60 per adult or $28 per child, ages 10 and under, fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Prime Rib buffet while watching the game from the Coors Light Refinery Deck! The buffet menu will include smoked herbed crusted prime rib, lemon herb chicken, BBQ pork ribs, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, honey glazed carrots and roasted green beans. A cold food station will be available that includes salad with dressings, assorted cheeses, fruits, vegetables and breads, peel and eat shrimp with cocktail sauce and a dessert station with assorted cheese cakes, petit fours, fruit and cookies. Kids menu will feature mini corn dogs, chicken tenders, mac & cheese and corn. There will also be a private cash bar for your convenience as you enjoy the game from one of the best views at ONEOK Field. Only 125 tickets are available so click HERE to secure yours before they are gone.

NOODLERS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to purchase one of the game-worn Noodlers jerseys by participating in our online auction during the game. Access to the online auction can be obtained. The jersey auction will begin the day of the game and close a week after the game. Each jersey will be autographed by the player who wore it.

Sunday, July 12 First Pitch at 12:05 p.m. / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FAMILY FUNDAY SUNDAY

The home stand concludes with another Family FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and ice cream treat that can be redeemed at the first base and home plate concession stands. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. After the game, kids will have the chance to run the bases courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

TEAM POSTER GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Tulsa Drillers Team Poster, courtesy of Ferguson Kia.

DELTA DENTAL KID'S CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 10:45 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

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