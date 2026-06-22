Demetrio Crisantes Named Texas League Player of the Week

Published on June 22, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Minor League Baseball today announced that Amarillo Sod Poodles infielder Demetrio Crisantes is the Texas League Player of the Week for the week of June 15-21. Over an impressive five games at HODGETOWN against the Midland RockHounds, he is now the fifth Sod Poodle to have earned a Texas League weekly award this season.

A 7th-round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2022 draft, Crisantes debuted for the Sod Poodles earlier this month (June 2) and has gotten off to an excellent start in his Double-A career. Over this past week, he played five games with four starts at second base and batted .421 (8x19) with eight runs, two doubles, a triple, his first two Double-A home runs, eight RBI and a 1.447 OPS.

Crisantes' week was highlighted by a June 18 contest where he finished a triple shy of the cycle and scored three runs. The most recent series also saw him push the longest run-scored streak by a Sod Poodle this season to nine games, becoming the first Amarillo batter to score in nine or more straight games since Kristian Robinson did so from June 15 - July 6 last season.

Among Texas League batters over the past week, his 1.447 OPS and eight runs scored each ranked first while the Arizona native also tied for 1st in extra-base hits (5), and 3rd in RBI. Crisantes, the D-backs' fifth-ranked prospect (per MLB Pipeline), is the fifth Sod Poodle to take home a weekly award in the Texas League this season, joining Manuel Pena, Josh Grosz, Gavin Conticello, and Cristofer Torin.

Fans can tune in to Sod Poodles baseball all summer long for free on the Bally Sports Live app or at BallySports.com. Additionally, fans may purchase an MLB+ subscription, which includes access to MiLB games live and on demand. Watch Now links can also be found HERE. For radio listeners, every Sod Poodles game in 2026 will be broadcast live on KIXZ 940 AM, the new Official Radio Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Listen Live links are available on the Sod Poodles website HERE as well as on NewsTalk 940 AM's website HERE.

The Soddies begin their pursuit of a Texas League playoff berth tomorrow night as they welcome the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A, Texas Rangers) to HODGETOWN to open the Second Half. The six-game set will include the only two drone show nights of the year, as well as a USA jersey giveaway on Sunday night. Individual tickets are available for purchase online at sodpoodles.com or at the HODGETOWN box office.







Texas League Stories from June 22, 2026

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