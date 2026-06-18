Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits Battle Back for Split of Twin Bill

Published on June 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits saved Wednesday's doubleheader by coming from behind to beat San Antonio, 7-4, in the nightcap at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won four of its last five.

With CC down 3-2 in the fourth, Lucas Spence laced a two-run double to the gap in right-center, capitalizing on walks by Jax Biggers and Tyler Whitaker.

Spence is hitting .429 with eight extra-base hits and 15 RBIs over a team-best 10-game hitting streak.

The Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits struck again in the fifth, plating up three runs for a 7-3 advantage. Drew Brutcher, the reigning Texas League Player of the Week, recorded a base hit to begin the rally. Joseph Sullivan, reaching for the second time in the game, singled and then stole second to stage a pair in scoring position. With two away, Biggers, beat on out an infield hit to drive in a run. Sullivan also came home on the play as the throw from the pitcher sailed into the right-field corner.

Sullivan, tied for the club lead with 11 home runs, has recorded knocks in eight of his last nine games, batting .424 with a 1.149 OPS during this stretch.

Bryce Mayer withstood two homers and three runs in the second to strike out six over 4 2/3 frames. Amilcar Chirinos relieved Mayer with the bases full in the fifth, inducing a one-pitch fly out to keep the Hooks ahead.

Chirinos earned his second win of the year by holding the Missions to one marker in the sixth.

Nic Swanson struck out two in a scoreless seventh for his first Double-A save.







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2026

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