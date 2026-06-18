Gigantic 250th Anniversary Fireworks Show to Highlight Drillers Home Stand

Published on June 18, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers) will open the second half of the 2026 season by hosting the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros Affiliate) at ONEOK Field. The Drillers and Hooks will meet in a six-game series that will run from June 23-28.

It will be the only visit to Tulsa this season for the Hooks. Tulsa will travel to Corpus Christi during the first week of August for a six-game series.

The six games with the Hooks will all be evening games, with the first five of the set all beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The final game of the series, on Sunday, June 28, will start at 6:30 p.m. The special start time is in place in order to accommodate the longest and biggest Fireworks Show in the history of ONEOK Field. Following the finale with the Hooks, we will have an "America 250" Show that will celebrate the country's 250th anniversary.

The big Fireworks Show is not the only great promotion of the home stand. The series will open with $2 Tuesday on June 23 with discounted tickets and food and beverage offerings.

Wednesday, June 24 will be a Bark in the Park night with fans able to bring their dogs to the game. That will be followed by a dual promotion of Thirsty Thursday and a Stars and Stripes Drillers Jersey giveaway on June 25.

News On 6 K-Hits Friday Night Fireworks will highlight the game on June 26.

NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday on June 27 will feature a one-of-a-kind Stars and Stripes Drone Show following the game.

Individual tickets for all six games against the Hooks are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 23-28 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Tuesday, June 23 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

Another home stand begins with an exciting night of discounts and deals with $2 Tuesday presented by TulsaRecycles.com, 2 News Oklahoma and 106.1 The Twister! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and COUNTRY Financial Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), and seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18 each. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, tacos, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas.

TITO'S PREGAME HAPPY 2 HOUR

Tito's, the official sponsor of pregame, will offer double vodka drinks for the price of a single, plus Busch Light will be on sale for only $2 per serving from 6-8 p.m. Tito's specials will be available at stadium bars and Busch Light will be served at the main concession stands.

Wednesday, June 24 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

This Wednesday is a Bark in the Park and $3 White Claws night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Veterinary Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the COUNTRY Financial Terrace. Dogs do not need a ticket, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions must enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate for just $3 per can.

Thursday, June 25 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

STARS AND STRIPES JERSEY GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Stars and Stripes Jersey that is perfect for the Independence Day holiday courtesy of Bill Knight Automotive. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

FOX23 THIRSTY THURSDAY

It's almost the weekend, and we want to help you get there as we begin our Stars and Stripes celebration with a Thirsty Thursday! Fans will be able to enjoy selected 16-ounce domestic beers and souvenir cup sodas for just $3 per serving as well as $4 Celsius energy drinks. This night will feature $3 Bud Light and Busch Light. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas and $4 Celsius will be available at the main concession stands. Thirsty Thursday is made possible by FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

DISCOUNT GARAGE DOOR BACKYARD $1 BEER AREA

Every Thursday this season, fans can purchase a $20 Field Reserved ticket that gives them the opportunity to enjoy $1 beers in the Discount Garage Door Backyard. This Thursday will feature 12-ounce servings of Bud Light and Busch Light. Fans who have already purchased tickets can receive access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard by purchasing a $7 add-on prior to Thursday or with a $10 add-on the day of the game. In addition, any Drillers Full-Season ticket members will have access to the Discount Garage Door Backyard and the $1 beers on all these nights at no additional cost. To purchase your ticket that gives access to $1 Beers, click HERE and select section 117. Space is limited so purchase your ticket before it sells out!

Friday, June 26 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 K-HITS FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It's Friday so it is time to celebrate with a huge Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field to get the weekend started, presented by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, News On 6 and 106.9 K-Hits!

OBI BLOOD DRIVE

From 2-8 p.m. the Our Blood Institute will have six blood mobiles at ONEOK Field for fans to stop by and donate blood. Every person who donates blood will receive two free tickets for the Friday, July 10 game and Fireworks Show! Fans wanting to donate are encouraged to sign up before the blood drive on the OBI website HERE.

Saturday, June 27 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY / STARS AND STRIPES DRONE SHOW

The home stand continues with a Grand Slam Saturday with a special, patriotic Drone Show presented by TulsaRecycles.com, NewsChannel 8 and News 102.3 KRMG. We will celebrate Independence Day in a different way, with a post-game Stars and Stripes Drone Show at ONEOK Field! It will be the only drone show this season, so you won't want to miss it!

DRILLERS BEERFEST PRESENTED BY SKIATOOK PAWS & CLAWS

We have another Drillers BeerFest this Saturday presented by Skiatook Paws & Claws. For just a $20 add-on to a Saturday night ticket, fans will receive a commemorative Drillers BeerFest tasting glass that they can use to sample beers from local breweries inside the Discount Garage Door Backyard on the third base concourse from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Click HERE to purchase your ticket!

*Sunday, June 28 First Pitch at 6:30 p.m. / Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

AMERICA'S 250TH FIREWORKS CELEBRATION

We conclude our Stars and Stripes Weekend on Sunday evening with the biggest Fireworks Show in ONEOK Field history to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary presented by River Spirit Casino Resort, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5! If you only attend one game this season, you need to make it this one!







Texas League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.