RockHounds Even Series with 8-4 Win over Wind Surge

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-1) fell to the Midland RockHounds (1-1) by an 8-4 score on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark after Midland used a six-run fifth inning to erase an early Wichita lead.

Offensively, the Wind Surge collected eight hits in the loss. Quinn McDaniel led the way, extending his on-base streak to eight games while recording his first multi-hit game of the season. Jay Thomason delivered a two-run double for his first Double-A RBIs and first multi-RBI game in just his second start with Wichita.

On the mound, Wichita surrendered eight runs on 10 hits in the loss. Chris Vallimont made his second start of the season and allowed one run over three innings while striking out a season-high four batters. Jaylen Nowlin also recorded his 10th scoreless appearance of the season out of the bullpen.

THE RUNDOWN

Midland opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning, stringing together a pair of two-out hits down each foul line to plate a run. The Wind Surge trailed 1-0 after one.

The RockHounds threatened again in the second after a leadoff triple, but Vallimont worked out of trouble with a pair of popouts and a strikeout to end the inning.

Vallimont finished his outing after three innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out a season-high four.

The Wind Surge took the lead in the top of the fourth. A walk and a single moved into scoring position on a wild pitch before Thomason lined a two-out, two-run double. A Midland throwing error later in the inning brought home another run to give Wichita a 3-1 lead.

Midland answered immediately in the bottom of the fifth. A two-run triple tied the game before a Wichita throwing error allowed another run to score. The RockHounds added three more runs on an RBI single and a two-run homer to cap a six-run inning and take a 7-3 lead.

After scoreless sixth innings from both clubs, Wichita pulled one back in the seventh. Jorel Ortega singled, stole second and eventually scored on a pair of wild pitches to cut the deficit to 7-4.

Midland added an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh on a solo home run to left field, extending the lead back to four runs.

Wichita was unable to rally in the late innings as the RockHounds secured an 8-4 victory.

HIGHLIGHTS

- The Wind Surge lead the Texas League with 99 home runs.

- Marek Houston has recorded a hit in each of his first two Double-A games.

- Garrett Spain extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Jay Thomason recorded his first Double-A RBIs and first multi-RBI game.

- Jorel Ortega extended his on-base streak to five games.

- Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

- RHP Chris Vallimont made his second start of the season and struck out a season-high four batters.

- LHP Jaylen Nowlin recorded his 10th scoreless appearance of the season.

STAT OF THE DAY

8 - Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to eight games and recorded his first multi-hit game of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Midland RockHounds on Thursday at Momentum Bank Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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