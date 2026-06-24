Hooks Muster Complete Win to Open Second Half

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







TULSA - Backed by dominant pitching and four early home runs, the Hooks cruised to a 10-1 triumph over the Drillers before 3,674 fans Tuesday night at ONEOK Field.

Jackson Nezuh opened the second half in style, matching his professional best and establishing a new Double-A high with nine strikeouts while permitting only one hit and four walks across five innings.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi plated double-digit runs for the ninth time this season, beginning with a two-out rally in the second. Tyler Whitaker cashed in a Joseph Sullivan free pass by doubling to the center field wall.

Max Holy was next and lifted a 3-1 pitch to deep right-center field. Mike Sirota had difficulty locating the ball as it smashed into the bottom of the fence, allowing Holy to circle the bases for a two-run home run. It stands as just the sixth inside-the-parker in 21 seasons of Hooks Baseball.

The Hooks were at it again the third as Jason Schiavone hit his 23rd home run of the season, an impressive clout to straight away center, to start the frame.

Joseph Sullivan, who reached base three times, kept the rally going with an RBI double to left-center. The barrage was completed by back-to-back home runs from Will Bush and Whitaker.

Alex Santos II struck out four over two perfect innings and Alejandro Torres blanked the 46-win Drillers in the eight and ninth as Corpus Christi matched its season standard for margin of victory. During the club's last away series, the Hooks beat Midland by nine runs both June 12 and June 13.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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