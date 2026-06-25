Travelers Rally Late, Even Series with 8-5 Victory

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Travelers used a four-run eighth inning to overcome a late deficit and win 8-5 on Wednesday over the San Antonio Missions.

Jagger Haynes turned in an excellent start, falling just shy of completing seven innings. The left-hander punched out seven batters in 6.2 frames, allowing three earned runs on five hits. He allowed three runs in the first inning on just one hit.

Arkansas took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Michael Arroyo led off with a double, and Charlie Pagliarini reached on a hit by pitch. Arroyo scored on a Lazaro Montes groundout, and Pagliarini scored on a wild pitch. A third run came in after Connor Charping was caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Caleb Cali to score from third.

San Antonio struck back for two runs in the third inning. Albert Fabian walked and Kai Roberts singled down the left-field line. After Brendan Durfee was hit by a pitch, Carson Tucker notched a sacrifice fly. Roberts then scored on an RBI groundout by Ryan Jackson.

In the fifth, the Missions took a 4-3 lead. With one out, Tucker hit his 14th double of the season. Jackson then notched a double of his own down the right-field line, scoring Tucker to tie the game. Two batters later, Jake Cunningham drove in Tucker with an RBI single to put the Missions ahead.

Unfortunately, the game slipped away for San Antonio in the late innings. Charping hit an infield single up the third base line, and reached second on a throwing error by Haynes. Raposo then doubled home Charping to even the game up at 4.

In the eighth, the Travelers scored four runs to take a deciding 8-4 lead. After Pagliarini singled, Hunter Fitzgerald ripped a two-run homer to center. Arkansas added two more runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.

Charlie Beilenson closed out the game in the ninth, bringing the Travelers an 8-5 victory. San Antonio scored a run on a Braedon Karpathios groundout, but Albert Fabian struck out to end the game.

Up Next:

The Missions continue their series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park on Thursday. First pitch on Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

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