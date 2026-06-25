Barrage of Birds Bombs Backs Braden's Best Ballgame

Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals slugged four home runs on Wednesday night to back starter Braden Davis in a 7-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Route 66 Stadium.

Rainiel Rodriguez hit a three-run homer to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning and gave the Cardinals a lead they would not relinquish.

Tre Richardson III, Jesus Baez, and Won-Bin Cho all hit their first Double-A home runs.

Davis allowed one run over a season-high six innings on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. He picked up his first win of the season.

W: Davis (1-3)

L: Mozzicato (1-4)

NOTES:

- Davis' six inning start gave the Cardinals three-straight starts of six innings for the first time this season.

- The game finished in 2:12 making it the shortest game of the season.

- Brody Moore extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (1-1, 32-38) vs. NW Arkansas (1-1, 30-39)

- RHP Lin vs. LHP Owen

- Thursday, June 25, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium

- Classic Rock 106.7 | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV | springfieldcardinals.com







Texas League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.