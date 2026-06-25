Barrage of Birds Bombs Backs Braden's Best Ballgame
Published on June 24, 2026 under Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Cardinals slugged four home runs on Wednesday night to back starter Braden Davis in a 7-1 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Route 66 Stadium.
Rainiel Rodriguez hit a three-run homer to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning and gave the Cardinals a lead they would not relinquish.
Tre Richardson III, Jesus Baez, and Won-Bin Cho all hit their first Double-A home runs.
Davis allowed one run over a season-high six innings on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk. He picked up his first win of the season.
W: Davis (1-3)
L: Mozzicato (1-4)
NOTES:
- Davis' six inning start gave the Cardinals three-straight starts of six innings for the first time this season.
- The game finished in 2:12 making it the shortest game of the season.
- Brody Moore extended his hitting streak to 11 games.
UP NEXT:
- Springfield (1-1, 32-38) vs. NW Arkansas (1-1, 30-39)
- RHP Lin vs. LHP Owen
- Thursday, June 25, 7:05 p.m. CT at Route 66 Stadium
- Classic Rock 106.7 | Bally Sports Live | MLB.TV | springfieldcardinals.com
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