Drillers Rally Late, Defeat Wind Surge 11-8 in 10 Innings

Published on July 1, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge (1-6) dropped the opener of a six-game series to the Tulsa Drillers (4-3) by an 11-8 score in 10 innings Tuesday night at Equity Bank Park after Tulsa rallied to tie the game in the ninth before scoring three runs in the 10th.

Offensively, Wichita collected 11 hits in the loss. Billy Amick led the way, driving in three runs with a pair of doubles while increasing his team-leading RBI total to 53. Garrett Spain homered to tie the game in the fourth inning and recorded his third multi-hit game in the last four contests. Jaime Ferrer drove in two runs with a pair of RBI singles, and Jay Thomason added two hits in the losing effort.

On the mound, the Wind Surge struck out 14 batters, marking the 29th time this season they have recorded double-digit strikeouts. Spencer Bengard made his first start of the season, while Zach Vennaro and Paulshawn Pasqualatto combined for two scoreless relief appearances before Tulsa broke through in extra innings.

THE RUNDOWN

Bengard made his first start of the season and retired the side in order in the first inning, striking out one.

The Wind Surge opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. A walk and a single put two runners aboard before Amick lined a two-run double to give Wichita a 2-0 lead.

Tulsa answered in the top of the second, loading the bases before a two-run double down the right-field line tied the game at 2-2.

Wichita regained the lead in the bottom of the third. Amick doubled home a run before Ferrer followed with an RBI single to extend the advantage to 4-2.

The Drillers responded in the fourth, stringing together three consecutive hits. An RBI double plated two runs before a Wichita throwing error allowed another run to score, giving Tulsa a 5-4 lead.

Spain answered in the bottom half of the inning, launching a solo home run, his 13th of the season, to tie the game at 5-5.

Vennaro entered in the fifth and struck out the side in a scoreless inning to keep the game tied.

Tulsa reclaimed the lead in the sixth. A walk and a double put two runners in scoring position before an RBI single and a fielder's choice gave the Drillers a 7-5 advantage.

The Wind Surge answered in the bottom of the seventh. After a Tulsa error put a runner in scoring position, Kyle DeBarge drove in a run with an RBI single. Ferrer followed with an RBI double to tie the game before Jose Salas lifted a sacrifice fly to give Wichita an 8-7 lead.

The Drillers rallied in the top of the ninth, using a two-out RBI single to tie the game at 8-8.

Tulsa took the lead for good in the 10th inning. The Drillers loaded the bases before scoring three runs on a wild pitch, an infield single and a sacrifice fly. Wichita was unable to answer in the bottom half, falling 11-8.

HIGHLIGHTS

- The Wind Surge lead the Texas League with 101 home runs.

- Wichita struck out 14 batters, the 29th time this season recording double-digit strikeouts.

- The Wind Surge collected 11 hits, their 13th game with double-digit hits this season.

- Jay Thomason recorded his second multi-hit game of the season.

- Garrett Spain hit his 13th home run of the season and recorded his 13th multi-hit game.

- Spain has recorded three multi-hit games in his last four contests.

- Billy Amick recorded his 18th multi-RBI game of the season and his 15th multi-hit game of 2026.

- Kyle DeBarge has recorded five hits over his last three games.

- Jaime Ferrer tallied his fifth multi-hit game of the season and his first multi-RBI game.

- Quinn McDaniel extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

- RHP Spencer Bengard made his first start of the season.

- RHP Zach Vennaro recorded his third scoreless appearance of the season.

- RHP Paulshawn Pasqualatto recorded his sixth scoreless appearance of the season and tied a season high with three strikeouts.

STAT OF THE DAY

53 - Billy Amick recorded his 18th multi-RBI game of the season and increased his team-leading RBI total to 53.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Wind Surge continue their series against the Tulsa Drillers on Wednesday at Equity Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Games can be heard on windsurge.com and viewed on MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live.







Texas League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.