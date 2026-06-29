Midland Downs Wichita 10-5 in Series Finale

Published on June 28, 2026 under Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge (1-5) dropped the series finale to the Midland RockHounds (5-1) 10-5 on Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The game was tied after six innings, but Midland pulled away late, scoring six runs over their final two at bats on their way to the win. Kyle DeBarge had a big game for Wichita, picking up two extra base hits including his eighth home run of the season.

THE RUNDOWN:

Midland struck first in the bottom of the first inning. After back-to-back walks, Cole Conn deposited a RBI single into left. Wind Surge starter Chris Vallimont avoided further damage thanks to a double play.

The RockHounds doubled their advantage on a Brennan Milone solo homer to begin the third inning.

Wichita took the lead in the top of the fourth. Marek Houston led off the inning with a single off Midland starter Henry Baez. Two outs later, Garrett Spain knocked him in with a RBI double into the right field corner. Kyle DeBarge followed with a RBI double of his own, and then Jay Thomason capped off the rally with a single into right field to score DeBarge and make it 3-2 Surge.

The hosts immediately retook the lead in the bottom of the inning. Bobby Boser led off with a double high off the left field wall and scored on a RBI single by Davis Diaz to chase Vallimont form the game. Luke Mann greeted Will Fleming with a double off the center field fence to move Diaz to third, and he would then score on a groundout by Clark Elliot to put Midland back in front 4-3.

Kyle DeBarge blasted his eighth homer of the year in the top of the sixth inning to knot the ballgame back up at four.

Midland jumped back in front in a big way in the bottom of the seventh. Cole Conn picked up his second RBI single of the game to make it 5-4 and Colby Halter followed that up with a two-run homer into the Midland bullpen to extend the lead to 7-4. Davis Diaz knocked a RBI single later in the inning to cap off the damage.

The RockHounds added two more insurance runs in the eight off Jaylen Nowlin. Clark Elliot blasted a home run to right field, and Bobby Boser was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Khadim Diaw picked up a RBI after being hit by a pitch in the ninth but Diego Barrera avoided further damage and closed it out for Midland.

NOTES:

Kyle DeBarge had two extra base hits in the game for Wichita, including his eighth home run of the season. He now has back to back multi-hit games.

Marek Houston reached base three times. He has hits in five of his first six games at AA.

Garrett Spain picked up his third multi-hit game of the series.

Ruddy Gomez struck out four over 1.2 innings of relief. It was his first multi-inning appearance since April.

Kyle DeBarge's homer snapped a five game homerless drought for Wichita. It was the longest the team has gone without hitting a homer this season.

Midland won the last five games of the series.

Wichita is now 5-19 in the month of June. It is the most losses, and fewest wins, in a month in franchise history.

NEXT UP:

Wichita returns home to face the Tulsa Drillers as we celebrate America's 250th birthday at Equity Bank Park! For ticket and promotion information, visit windsurge.com.







Texas League Stories from June 28, 2026

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